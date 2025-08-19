Giants Relief Pitcher Has Been Among Most-Improved Players in Baseball
It has been a strange season for the San Francisco Giants, but the franchise might be able to take away that they are heading in the right direction when it is all said and done.
To start the year, the Giants were one of the biggest surprises in baseball. The team got off to a hot start despite expectations not being overly high coming into the campaign. Right up until the All-Star break, San Francisco was considered to be a contender in the National League.
President Buster Posey pulled off a significant trade to acquire Rafael Devers from the Boston Red Sox, which was a move that figured to push them over the top. Unfortunately, since that trade, the team has gone in the wrong direction.
Collapse at All-Star Break
The Giants limped badly out of the All-Star break, and with a lengthy losing streak, the front office elected to become sellers rather than buyers at the trade deadline. This might have come as a bit of a surprise, but it has turned out to be the right move so far.
One area that saw the most change for the team was in the bullpen. This was a unit that was one of the best in the league before the trade deadline. San Francisco traded two key pieces away.
With Tyler Rogers going to the New York Mets and Camilo Doval going to the New York Yankees, the bullpen has understandably taken a step back since for the Giants. However, San Francisco still does have a great weapon at their disposal.
Joel Reuter of Bleacher Report recently wrote about Giants relief pitcher Randy Rodriguez being one of the most improved players in all of baseball.
New Star Emerging
It has been a completely different campaign for the right-hander in 2025 compared to 2024. In the last campaign, he totaled a 4.30 ERA and 1.24 WHIP. With last season being his first in the Majors, it wasn’t surprising to see some ups and downs for the 25-year-old. However, he has taken a significant step forward in his development this year.
So far in 2025, he has totaled a 1.66 ERA and 0.88 WHIP. Furthermore, he has also totaled more strikeouts in fewer innings pitched, which has certainly helped his ERA and WHIP numbers improve dramatically.
The young right-hander has been used in a lot of high-leverage situations and figures to be a fixture in the bullpen moving forward. As he starts to gain experience as a closer in the second half of the year, he could be in the role for a long time in San Francisco.