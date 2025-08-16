San Francisco's Skid Hits Six-Games and the Fans are Frustrated
It seems like things only go from bad to worse for the San Francisco Giants in 2025. Pegged as playoff contenders to start the season, they now find themselves on the outside looking in, after losing their sixth straight game on Friday night against the Tampa Bay Rays, 7-6.
With the loss, the Giants (now 59-63) have fallen to fourth place by a half game behind the Arizona Diamondbacks, and any talk of a postseason run now sounds like the punchline to a really bad joke. The Giants have some serious issues in nearly every facet of the game, and their recent play has exposed that.
The team has had somewhat of a home-field 'dis'-advantage in August, as they have lost 14 of their last 15 games at Oracle Park. And, a recent sweep at home at the hands of the San Diego Padres revealed a team that appears to be running on fumes.
“You go out there and continue to try to play,” Giants manager Bob Melvin said earlier this week. “You probably take a look at different complements, like we are at this point in time right now. We might be at a point where we give guys days off and look at some other guys. I still hate to admit we’re at that point. We talk about being a pitching and defense team, and we’ve pitched well, but our defense hasn’t been good, really all year.”
Frustration has Boiled Over for Giants Fans and Media
With the team sinking in the standings, Giants fans have not held back in their criticism of the team, questioning every trade or signing, the players' efforts, and Melvin's managerial style. In essence, it seems as if San Francisco supporters have checked out on the season and are already looking towards 2026.
However, despite their apathy toward this season's version of Giants baseball, their fan base hasn't shied away from firing shots online.
Even their own TV and radio announcers, and many in local media, have turned on this team, which is a pretty dubious distinction. Left with no answers, they are ready to wave the white flag, as well.
Perhaps San Francisco's season can be summed up in the passionate words of NBC Bay Area reporter Alex Pavlovic, who summed up how many fans feel on a recent episode of his podcast.
“To me, this is worse than anything you and I have covered in the last few years,” Pavlovic stated. “Because, again, they’re fully healthy, and this is a lineup full of dudes who are going to end up, a lot of them at [or] a lot of them pretty close to their career norms, numbers-wise."
“I’ve talked to people who I really trust and people who have a good pulse on this organization, and they’re just baffled by what has happened here.”