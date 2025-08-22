Giants Reveal Reason Starting Pitcher Landen Roupp Is Landing on Injured List
The San Francisco Giants' pitching was a strength for the team throughout the early portion of the 2025 MLB regular season, but that has not been the case recently.
Beyond their dynamic duo of Logan Webb and Robbie Ray, and to an extent Justin Verlander more recently, the rotation has been a mess. Injuries and ineffectiveness have begun to plague the rotation. Hayden Birdsong was sent to Triple-A after a historically poor outing and some of their other youngsters have not fared much better.
Kai-Wei Teng was recently demoted after struggling in three out of his four outings. Carson Whisenhunt is back with the Big League club after an underwhelming start to his MLB career. But his addition to the roster to start Friday against the Milwaukee Brewers was necessitated by another injury to Landen Roupp.
Earlier in the summer, the productive right-hander was dealing with inflammation in his right elbow. He was able to return to the mound on Aug. 15, but his stay on the field didn’t last too long. In his most recent outing against the San Diego Padres, he was drilled by a comebacker hit by Ramon Laureano.
Giants Reveal Landen Roupp Diagnosis
In an attempt to get out of the way of the ball, he looked to slip and injure his knee. A cart was brought out to help Roupp off the field. Initially, he was diagnosed with a sprained left knee and an MRI was scheduled to get more details.
On Friday afternoon, more information was provided about the injury. He was officially placed on the 15-day injured list with what the team is calling knee inflammation. More information will be shared later in the day, per Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area on X.
This is a brutal blow for San Francisco, whose season has been turned on its head over the last few weeks. Roupp has been productive for the team in 2025, his first as a full-time member of the starting rotation. Through 22 starts and 106.2 innings, he has a 3.80 ERA and 3.89 FIP.
With just about five weeks remaining in the regular season, there is a chance Loupp’s season will come to an end. Given the current state of the team, there is no incentive to rush him back at less than 100 percent healthy. Unless an unexpected playoff push is made, it makes the most sense for him to rest and rehab.