Giants Make Right Decision With Shake-Up of Starting Rotation, Outfield Mix
Things have not been going well for the San Francisco Giants, leaving manager Bob Melvin seeking answers on how to stop the bleeding.
It wasn’t very long ago that the Giants looked like a bona fide playoff team in the National League. But their recent cold streak, including a historically poor stretch at Oracle Park, has them on the outside looking in of the playoff picture. As a result, some changes are being made to parts of the roster.
While not necessarily throwing in the towel on the season, focus is going to shift down the stretch. An emphasis will be put on getting a look at some of the young guys on the roster to see what they can provide. The decision is two-fold. In need of a spark, maybe they can provide one. Already losing a lot, it makes sense to see what other guys can offer because the results can’t be worse.
As shared by Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area on X, one of the shakeups is coming in the starting rotation. It has been revealed that rookie Carson Whisenhunt will be taking the mound on Friday to start against the Milwaukee Brewers. The decision gives an extra day of rest to Logan Webb and Robbie Ray, who have been anchoring the rotation all season.
Carson Whisenhunt Getting Another Shot in Major Leagues
In the midst of playing 10 straight days, it does make some sense to get their veterans a little extra rest when possible. Their All-Star starting pitching duo has been excellent this season, both making 26 starts to this point. The durability has been appreciated, with Webb leading the MLB with 160.2 innings pitched and 666 batters faced entering play on Aug. 21.
Seeing what Whisenhunt can do with consistent opportunities is also worthwhile. With Landen Roupp heading to the injured list, there is also a need in the rotation currently. Especially with Kai-Wei Teng being optioned to Triple-A.
The first taste of Major League action for Whisenhunt has been a mixed bag. He has made three starts with a 5.02 ERA across 14.1 innings with 12 strikeouts. Walks and home runs have been a glaring issue thus far, issuing seven free passes and five long balls.
Focus Turning to Luis Matos, Drew Gilbert in Outfield
Along with the announcement of Whisenhunt's start, Pavlovic passed along the plans the team has for their lineup. More specifically, the outfield. Luis Matos, who is set to return from the injured list, is going to play and start a little more often. The same goes for rookie Drew Gilbert, who was acquired ahead of the MLB trade deadline from the New York Mets in the Tyler Rogers deal.
It will come at the expense of veterans Heliot Ramos and Jung Hoo Lee, but it is the right decision to make. Seeing what the young outfielders can do with a little more playing time is a good way to use the remainder of the season. Getting them more work, such as Matos facing off against right-handed pitchers, will be good for their development.
Given the direction things are heading, development is rightfully turning into the No. 1 priority for the final weeks of the campaign.