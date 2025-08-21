Giants Make Right Move Optioning Kai-Wei Teng as Part of Roster Reshuffle
The San Francisco Giants were incredibly busy on Thursday afternoon, announcing several roster moves.
As shared by Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area on X, the team is shaking things up, looking for a spark. Two players are heading back to the minor leagues who were optioned. Outfielder Grant McCray and pitcher Kei-Wei Teng are both on their way back to Triple-A Sacramento.
It would be hard to argue against either move being made, given the level of performance each had recently. McCray produced a -0.4 bWAR, playing in 10 games and receiving 21 plate appearances. He had a .100/.100/.200 slash line, going 2-for-20 with one triple and one RBI.
Teng produced even less on the mound. The right-handed pitcher made four outings, three of which were starts. He threw 13.1 innings and had an ugly 8.78 ERA with 12 strikeouts. There were some major control issues at points, issuing nine walks, leading to some unwanted history being made.
Kai-Wei Teng Struggled Mightily With Giants
His 4.99 FIP isn’t great, but it indicates that there may have been some bad luck involved in his inflated ERA. The Giants may have done him a disservice by asking him to be a starter as well. When he came out of the bullpen as the bulk pitcher behind an opener, he threw five shutout innings against the Washington Nationals. In his three outings as the starter, he had a 14.04 ERA in 8.1 innings.
Both players will now look to work on their craft in Triple-A. Taking their place on the roster will be outfielder Luis Matos, who is returning from the injured list, and Joel Peguero, a right-handed relief pitcher. Another corresponding move doesn’t need to be made to elevate Peguero because Erik Miller was transferred to the 60-day injured list.
Matos will assume the backup outfielder role that McCray was filling behind Heliot Ramos, Jung Hoo Lee and rookie Drew Gilbert. Second baseman Tyler Fitzgerald has also received some opportunities recently in right field with manager Bob Melvin searching for any answers to get this lineup going. Their struggles against left-handed pitching prompted the infielder to get a shot playing right field.
Whenever Peguero has his number called from the bullpen, it will be for his MLB debut. He has a 5.10 ERA across 42.1 innings pitched this season, but the Pacific Coast League is a brutal pitching environment. As Pavlovic noted, he has been throwing the ball well more recently and was a standout performer in spring training. He will now have the opportunity to make an impression to be part of the bullpen in 2026.