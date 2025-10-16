Giants Salary Arbitration Bill Looks Dirt Cheap Going into Offseason
The San Francisco Giants have taken on plenty of money in the past 12 months.
That started with the $151 million contract the Giants gave third baseman Matt Champman last September. After that, new president of baseball operations Buster Posey made a splash in free agency, signing shortstop Willy Adames to a seven-year deal worth $182 million, which set a franchise record.
In June, Posey decided to take on the remaining contract of Boston Red Sox designated hitter Rafael Devers. San Francisco is on the hook for the remaining $226.5 million through the 2033 season, after which Devers will be a free agent at age 37.
With all that money, Posey will have to find a way to save money wherever he can. Fortunately, he won’t have much to worry about in salary arbitration, if MLB Trade Rumors is accurate.
San Francisco Giants Arbitration Bill
MLBTR provides estimates for every salary arbitration-eligible player for 2026. In many cases, these estimates prove to be accurate, as the site algorithm is based on a variety of factors including service time and performance.
The Giants only have five arbitration eligible players for 2026, three of which are in their final year of arbitration — JT Brubaker, Andrew Knizner and Joey Lucchesi. Between the trio they are to receive an estimated $5.4 million.
But the player set to get the most per the estimates is Ryan Walker, who has just two years of service time but is projected for $2.5 million. The right-handed pitcher is coming off a 5-7 season with a 4.11 ERA. He pitched in 68 games in relief, as he struck out 60 and walked 18. He also had 17 saves, a figure that likely bumped up his projections.
Catcher Patrick Bailey is in his first year of arbitration eligibility and is projected to get $2.2 million. He’s a Gold Glove-level fielder but his bat still hasn’t come around as the Giants had hoped. He slashed .222/.277/.325 with six home runs and 55 RBI.
The remaining projections include Brubaker at $2.1 million, Knizner at $1.3 million and Lucchesi at $2 million.
Players with at least three years of service time and no more than six years of service time are eligible for arbitration. Some players with less than three years are eligible based on certain criteria (usually called Super 2 players). Typically, eligible players and teams settle before a hearing. If there is no deal before the deadline, then the two sides exchange salary demands and go to a hearing. Any time before that hearing a settlement can be reached.