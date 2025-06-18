Could Rafael Devers Trade Be First of Several Big Moves for San Francisco Giants?
After the Rafael Devers drama, one thing is clear: San Francisco Giants president of baseball operations Buster Posey wants to win now. Right now.
Trading for Devers is about as aggressive a move as one can make, which was an intentional approach by Posey and the Giants organization.
San Francisco is within striking distance of the Los Angeles Dodgers for first place in the National League West. This may be one of the most vulnerable moments the Dodgers face with two-way superstar Shohei Ohtani on the team. So, bolstering the offense right now is important.
The move is an appropriate complement to the Giants' bullpen, which could be top tier for years to come, but may never be this elite or this healthy again.
The arrival of Devers should have fans excited. But could there be more to come?
Posey could be even more aggressive as the team approaches to the July 31 trade deadline and make another deal before then. It may not a national blockbuster that leaves executives stunned, but it could be another noteworthy transaction designed to help the team compete for a World Series in 2025.
There are a few options.
One would be to double down on the bullpen and add another high-leverage arm. Washington Nationals closer Kyle Finnegan, who is on a one-year contract, could be a solid option to get for a relatively short price.
David Bednar of the Pittsburgh Pirates could also work. Both options would give the Giants a proven pitcher who is having a better season than Jordan Hicks, who was part of the Devers deal and had a 6.47 ERA when he was dealt.
If San Francisco wanted to replace some of its starting pitching depth they lost in the Devers deal, it could try and swing a deal with the Pirates for left-hander Andrew Heaney, who is having a solid season.
Although the Baltimore Orioles have been on a hot streak as of late, if they do find themselves in selling position, Zach Eflin would be another option to consider.
As for hitting, it may be wise to see where Devers fits defensively before adding another bat. And the team may not need to if he adds the impact everyone believes he will.
For more Giants news, head over to Giants On SI.