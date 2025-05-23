Giants Baseball Insider

Giants Should Trade for AL Veteran to Fix Offensive Struggles at First Base

The San Francisco Giants are having productive years from key players, but getting a veteran slugger in the infield could take the offense to a new level.

Anders Pryor

May 21, 2025; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Cleveland Guardians first baseman Carlos Santana (41) celebrates as he runs the bases after hitting a solo home run against the Minnesota Twins in the fourth inning during game one of a doubleheader at Target Field. / Matt Krohn-Imagn Images
The San Francisco Giants have been doing everything they need to on offense to put the team's elite bullpen in positions to succeed. With the arsenal of arms they have to throw at opponents, sometimes three or four runs is all you need.

But make no mistake: in a stacked National League West, there's always room to grow.

Several players like Jung Hoo Lee and Heliot Ramos have anchored the offense this year and a decent floor, but others have not been up to par.

LaMonte Wade Jr. has been underwhelming for the Giants this season. He's slashing .173/.284/.283. And according to Baseball Savant, he doesn't offer anything to compensate. His sprint speed is at the 17th percentile, and his Range (OAA) on defense is at the 8th percentile.

If San Francisco wants to upgrade its offense, first base is likely the spot to do it. And there's a potential veteran candidate on a team whose status as buyers or sellers is not entirely clear yet.

May 21, 2025; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Cleveland Guardians designated hitter Carlos Santana (41) celebrates his solo home run as he runs the bases against the Minnesota Twins in the eighth inning during game two of a doubleheader at Target Field. / Matt Krohn-Imagn Images

Why Giants Should Trade for Carlos Santana

Carlos Santana is currently on his third stint with the Cleveland Guardians, who find themselves fourth in the American League Central. Even if he's not a superstar, he could solve some of the problems for the Giants caused by Wade Jr.

For one, Santana is slashing .231/.337/.363 with six home runs and 24 RBIs. While they aren't All-Star caliber numbers, San Francisco just needs enough production to put the bullpen is position to win the game.

Santana would also be a massive upgrade on defense with a Range (OAA) in the 86th percentile. He wouldn't offer much in terms of running speed, but that could be set aside. The Giants rank 26th in stolen bases according to FanGraphs, so he wouldn't be throwing mud at the offensive identity of the team.

The Giants' offense ranks ninth in runs scored, but 21st in average, 17th in OBP, and 17th in OPS. If they could increase those rate stats by just a few notches up the rankings, they could put themselves in a real position to compete for the division.

