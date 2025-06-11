Giants Sign Quality Veteran Reliever From Division Rival To Bolster Bullpen Depth
The San Francisco Giants are off to an outstanding start to the 2025 season, currently holding a 39-28 record, good for second place in the National League West.
Their success has come from many different places, but their bullpen has been one of the most notable improvements compared to the 2024 version of themselves.
The relief staff has found quite a few upgrades across the board after shuffling things around ahead of the year, and it has worked spectacularly.
Any competitive team needs depth for long run, and they need players who can eat innings while keeping the team on the right track during injury setbacks.
The Giants have honed in on that all season long, and will now continue to do so, as they have signed former Colorado Rockies reliever Scott Alexander to a minor league deal as was reported by Jeff Young of Fansided. Alexander has been assigned to Triple-A Sacramento to start his tenure with San Francisco.
Alexander has not had much playing time this season, only accruing 16.1 innings of work with the Rockies, posting a 6.06 ERA and 1.653 WHIP. He has had some impressive campaigns prior to this one, however, including in 2024 where he pitched 38.2 innings with a 2.56 ERA, 1.190 WHIP, 31 strikeouts and 15 walks.
He could be a dependable bullpen arm if the team can get him back to that form, and if anything, he should be a reliable backup option should the Giants need someone to take some innings.
