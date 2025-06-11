Giants Top Pitching Prospect Could Be Best Trade Chip This Summer
The San Francisco Giants have continued to perform well this season and are showing no signs of slowing down.
Despite playing in the extremely competitive National League West, the Giants have found ways to win this year so far.
On paper, San Francisco certainly isn’t the most talented team in the league, but they have strong fundamentals and have clearly bought into the vision of Buster Posey. The Giants are built on pitching well and playing strong defensively.
So far, that recipe has worked with the lineup doing just enough for the team.
In the rotation, San Francisco has been led by the talented duo of Robbie Ray and Logan Webb. These two have been one of the best combinations in the league so far, and a major reason why they have been successful.
Furthermore, while those two have been great, it has been the bullpen leading the way for the team overall.
There is a lot to like about the Giants so far, but if they are going to be a contender, it will likely be the offense that needs to be improved. Now, with the trade deadline coming up soon, San Francisco will likely be buyers.
Maria Guardado of MLB.com recently wrote about the best trade chip for the Giants being their No. 2 prospect Carson Whisenhunt.
“The pitching-rich Giants have several young starters they could dangle to try to land an impact bat at the Trade Deadline, though Whisenhunt -- the club’s No. 2 prospect -- will likely be among the most coveted since he possesses one of the best changeups in the Minors.”
It might not have been in the cards to start the campaign to be buyers this season, but San Francisco has been a pleasant surprise. Now, Posey might try to strike while the iron is hot and help take the team to the next level.
While their top prospect Bryce Eldridge is likely untouchable, Whisenhunt could be the piece they look to move if they are going to make a splash.
The 24-year-old has been very good in Triple-A this year with a 6-3 record and 3.61 ERA in 12 starts. However, the Giants have a good amount of depth in the starting pitching department, which could allow them to move one to help an offense that could use another bat.
While there is no such thing as too much starting pitching, San Francisco does have quite a number of arms.
If the team continues to perform well, they should certainly be buyers at the deadline and their best trade chip could be Whisenhunt.
