Giants Skipper Gives Thoughts on Where Team Stands Heading Into June
The 2025 MLB season just crossed the quarter-way mark, and as such, teams across the league are beginning to gain a pretty good idea of what they should look like the rest of the way.
One team that has surprised many have been the San Francisco Giants.
After re-tooling their roster over the winter, the Giants have jumped out to a blazing 31-23 record and have put themselves firmly in the mix for what's become an uber-competitive NL West division.
Like every team, San Francisco has had its bright spots, as well as areas that still need improvement.
The pitching has been the Giants' biggest strength thus far, with the bullpen currently holding an MLB-best 2.56 ERA and starters Logan Webb and Robbie Ray forming like one of the best one-two punches in the sport at the top of their rotation.
The offense, on the other hand, can be best described as decent, as San Francisco currently ranks somewhere in the No. 15-20 range in most major offensive statistics.
This overall "meh" performance on offense could start to become a thorn in the team's side as the season wears on.
Per MLB.com's Maria Guardado, though, manager Bob Melvin still likes where his team is at despite their so-so returns at the plate.
“We’re in a pretty good spot where we are,” Melvin said. “The division has kind of come down a little bit as far as the record goes, but we’re still right in the middle of it. That’s where we intend to be all year, and that’s where we set our sights at this point in time. You always think that there’s another win or two in there that you could have, but at this point in time, we’ll take it.”
It's hard to look at San Francisco's current position in the NL West and not be happy with their early results. They're just two games back of the Los Angeles Dodgers, and that's with the offense still struggling to find its stride.
Still, the Giants will need to find more consistency at the plate sooner rather than later if they want to keep pace with the other juggernauts around them in the NL West standings.
Solid pitching can only carry so much of the burden before it becomes too much to handle.
It will be interesting to see what adjustments Melvin and San Francisco are able to make over the summer, and whether or not they can continue to build upon their early momentum out west.