MLB Executives Most Surprised by San Francisco Giants Hot Start To Season
As the calendar flips to May, one of the biggest surprises in the MLB has been the performance of the San Francisco Giants.
They went 19-12 through April, keeping within reach of the Los Angeles Dodgers and San Diego Padres in the loaded National League West, just ahead of the Arizona Diamondbacks.
It was a total team effort being in that position, with timely hitting from the lineup and some truly dominant performances from pitchers on the mound. An argument could be made that they have the best bullpen in the sport, taking pressure off the rest of the team.
Their performance has drawn the attention of executives around the MLB as well.
In a recent piece done by Mark Feinsand of MLB.com, he spoke to front office personnel around the league, asking them a series of questions. One of the questions was who the biggest surprise has been to this point.
Eight of the votes were made for the Giants, with praise being given to the work on the mound and breakout star, center fielder Jung Hoo Lee.
“They’re playing really well in a tough division,” an American League executive said. “The pitching has exceeded expectations, and Jung Hoo Lee has been a catalyst.”
Lee has been incredible across the board, creating a spark for the team with his defense, base running and hitting.
He leads the NL with 11 doubles, adding three home runs and two triples with 18 RBI. His table setting, along with that of third baseman Matt Chapman, who has walked 26 times, has provided Wilmer Flores with plenty of RBI chances. The veteran has taken full advantage, knocking in 29 runs.
Offensive production is going to be what determines how competitive San Francisco remains. Their big free agent addition, shortstop Willy Adames, has been ice cold thus far.
But, they have one of the best aces in the game, Logan Webb, anchoring their staff, which another executive loved.
“Lee has been a big boost, [Logan] Webb is pitching at a very high level and the back of their ‘pen is tough,” said an NL executive. “[Willy] Adames will be a difference-maker once he gets going.”
Adames isn’t the only player in their lineup who has struggled mightily out of the gate with catcher Patrick Bailey and first baseman LaMonte Wade Jr. both hitting under .160.
The loss of starting second baseman Tyler Fitzgerald was a huge loss as he deals with a fractured rib. If they can survive that loss, Adames heating up would help a lot; it would be a major confidence boost.
As long as the pitching staff continues doing its thing, the Giants will remain competitive. It will be their offense, which has been middle of the pack or lower in most categories, that will determine just how competitive.