Four Reasons Why San Francisco Giants Could Win National League West
Through six games, there are a lot of reasons to be optimistic about the San Francisco Giants in 2025.
It couldn’t have been a much better start to the campaign for the Giants with two road series wins to begin the year.
The Giants have been propelled by some excellent pitching thus far to go along with some timely hitting, and the expectations are starting to rise.
For the last several seasons, the team has been mediocre at best, with three straight years under the .500 mark. However, they are looking to change that this campaign, and they’re off to a good start.
While it’s still a ways away, making the postseason is certainly a goal for this team. However, perhaps competing for the National League West title could also be in the realm of reality.
Here are four reasons why San Francisco could win their division in 2025.
Dynamic Bullpen Duo
Coming into the campaign, it figured to be Ryan Walker as the closer for the Giants. However, they also had a talented arm in Camilo Doval, who was the closer starting the 2024 campaign.
So far in 2025, both are performing well with two saves each and that is an exciting thing to see.
Having a dominant duo late in the game shortens things quite a bit and plays nicely into San Francisco’s strengths. If both continue to perform at a high level, it’s going to be hard to come back on the Giants in games.
Lineup is Better
Offense has been an issue for quite some time for the Giants. However, this winter the addition of Willy Adames figured to be a step in the right direction toward fixing that.
Even though the star slugger has gotten off to a slow start, the offense is doing enough around him to win games.
Going forward, the unit looks to be much improved on paper and, while they might not be elite, they are better than they have been in recent years.
Starting Pitching Is Elite
Coming into the campaign, if the Giants were ultimately going to have success, it was likely going to be because of their starting rotation. While there were rightfully some injury concerns about Justin Verlander and Robbie Ray, both of these pitchers are former AL Cy Young award winners.
Paring them with Logan Webb at the top of the rotation could result in one of the best trios in not only the division, but the National League.
However, Ray and Verlander will need to stay healthy and produce at a high level.
Something Wild Happens to Contenders
Despite a great start to the year for the Giants, they are still looking up at teams within their own division. The NL West is shaping up to be one of the best divisions in baseball, and if San Francisco is going to be a playoff contender, they could have four teams fighting for spots.
While the Giants do seem to be a legitimate team early on, they are going to need some help.
In order for them to win the division, something wonky is going to need to happen to the Los Angeles Dodgers, San Diego Padres, and Arizona Diamondbacks.
It’s still a longshot, but anything can happen in a long baseball season.