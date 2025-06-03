Giants Baseball Insider

Giants Star Pitcher Named National League Pitcher of the Month

A star pitcher for the San Francisco Giants has been named NL Pitcher of the Month

May 25, 2025; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; San Francisco Giants starting pitcher Robbie Ray (38) pitches against the Washington Nationals during the first inning at Nationals Park. / Geoff Burke-Imagn Images
It was a very strong month for the San Francisco Giants and a major reason for that success was because of the pitching staff.

Coming into the season, the Giants were a team that was going to be relying heavily on their pitching staff, and especially their starting rotation to carry them. While their bullpen has ended up being the best part of the team so far, their starting rotation has had a couple of excellent performers.

Although Logan Webb has been the ace of the staff for the past several years, he has got a great sidekick at the top of the rotation in Robbie Ray this campaign. Recently, the former American League Cy Young Award winner was named the National League Player of the Month.

It has been a great start to the season for Ray and it was a fantastic month of May. The southpaw totaled a 4-1 record with 45 strikeouts and an ERA of 1.36 during the month.

Overall, Ray has a 7-1 record and 2.43 ERA, with the southpaw looking like the pitcher who won the AL Cy Young for the Toronto Blue Jays a few years ago.

The left-hander has emerged as a valuable weapon and likely better than San Francisco could have expected this campaign. As the team looks to continue to prove that they are a legitimate contender in the NL, the performance of Ray goes a long way toward helping that.

With a dynamic duo at the top of the rotation, the Giants are going to continue to be a force to reckon with.

