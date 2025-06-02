Giants Rewarded for Long-Term Investment in Cy Young Contender Robbie Ray
The San Francisco Giants made a gamble on Robbie Ray two offseason ago and it has clearly paid off.
After he had Tommy John surgery in 2023, the Giants traded for him, knowing that he wouldn’t be ready to start the 2024 season. San Francisco sent the Seattle Mariners outfielder Mitch Haniger, pitcher Anthony DeSclafani and cash.
Last season ended up being a wash. He returned to the Majors in July, and he made seven starts, going 3-2 with a 4.70 ERA with 43 strikeouts and 15 walks before a hip injury ended his season.
There was hope that Ray could reclaim the form he showed in 2021, when he won the American League Cy Young award with the Toronto Blue Jays.
He was exceptional that season. He went 13-7 with an AL-leading 2.84 ERA. He led the AL with 32 starts, 193.1 innings pitched and 248 strikeouts (which also led the Majors). He also had an AL-leading 6.9 bWAR. He not only won the Cy Young but he finished 15th in AL MVP voting.
It’s entirely possible that Ray, now 33 years old, is pitching better this season. He’s emerged as a primary reason why the Giants have exceeded expectation this season. One only needs to look at what he did in May to understand his resurgence.
Robbie Ray’s Magnificent May
The left-hander was incredible in May. He made all six of his scheduled starts and went 4-1 with a 1.38 ERA. All six of his starts were considered quality starts, meaning he pitched at least six innings and gave up three or fewer runs.
Ray threw 39 innings, allowed six earned runs, struck out 45 and walked 11. He had a k/9 rate of 10.4 and a 0.87 WHIP.
His May numbers only reinforce how well he has pitched all season. He is 7-1 with a 2.43 ERA in 70.1 innings. Eight of his 12 starts have been quality starts. He has 78 strikeouts and 30 walks for a 10.9 K/9 rate. He also has a 1.11 WHIP. He’s only allowed 19 earned runs.
Ray has been an All-Star just one time. That was in 2017 with the Arizona Diamondbacks. That season he went 15-5 with a 2.89 ERA. He also finished seventh in National League Cy Young voting.
He looks like he is on course for his second All-Star Game berth in July. He’s also an early contender to win his second Cy Young, this time in the NL.
San Francisco made the investment in part because Ray still had years left on his contract with Seattle. Because he didn’t opt out of his deal after the 2024 season, he is tied to the Giants through 2026 at $25 million each season
It’s turned into a brilliant investment.