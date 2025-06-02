Giants Outfielder Makes Massive Leap in Team's Updated Prospect Rankings
The San Francisco Giants have done a wonderful job recently with the identifying and developing of young pitchers in their system.
Out of the 13 active pitchers on the roster, nine of them were selected by the Giants in the draft or signed as international free agents.
Another one could be on the way soon with Carson Whisenhunt performing so well.
Developing homegrown talent is key to a team sustaining success at the Major League level, and San Francisco is doing exactly that.
When it comes to positional players, the story is the same.
The Giants have six homegrown players, which also includes center fielder Jung Hoo Lee, who was already established as a star overseas before agreeing to a six-year, $113 million deal ahead of the 2024 campaign.
Alas, the positional players haven’t been as impactful as the pitchers, with the team’s strength being on the mound.
That is something president of baseball operations Buster Posey will be looking to change in the future as he oversees the front office.
Everyone is excited about first baseman Bryce Eldrige, the team’s No. 1-rated prospect and one of the best young power hitters in the game. It won’t be long until he is entrenched at first base in the bigs.
James Tibbs III, a first-round pick in the 2024 MLB draft, possesses some impressive power that should eventually play in the Major Leagues as well.
Further down the team’s prospect list, however, is where they are some potential hidden gems.
Which Giants Prospect Has Made Biggest Leap This Season?
One of the players worth keeping an eye on is Carlos Gutierrez.
Since signing with San Francisco as an international free agent a few years ago, all he has done is hit as a professional.
Kiley McDaniel of ESPN recently highlighted the young outfielder because he made the largest leap in his updated prospect rankings, jumping to No. 9.
Just ahead of him at No. 8 is the previous player McDaniel highlighted, fellow outfielder Bo Davidson. Arguably the top international signing in 2025, shortstop Josuar De Jesus Gonzalez, is already No. 3 in the rankings.
Playing at Single-A San Jose, Gutierrez is producing some eye-popping numbers with a .339/.438/.452 slash line, two home runs, six doubles, four triples, 22 RBI and 19 stolen bases.
With only 32 strikeouts compared to 27 walks through 210 plate appearances, it should not be long until he is promoted and takes on his next challenge at High-A ball.