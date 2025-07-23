Giants Struggles in Key Area Have Played Massive Role in Poor Offense
It's no secret the San Francisco Giants have been struggling all season long to score runs, and that issue has already continued to crop up in the first official week of the second half of the campaign.
This mind-boggling lack of any real consistency at the plate has been something that seemingly nobody in the organization has been able to figure out how to remedy, and it's also been wasting a truly elite pitching staff all year long.
Things like shuffling the lineup around, calling fresh bats up, and even trading for one of the best sluggers in the game have all borne little fruit for the team when it comes to providing some type of spark.
One of the main drivers of the Giants' utter futility on offense has been their inability to hit with runners in scoring position.
As of the writing, San Francisco holds just a .234 batting average and an OPS of just .707 as a unit with RISP, both of which rank bottom eight in all of baseball.
What's made this already serious issue at the plate seem all the more awful has been the fact that the Giants seemingly always end up coming up short in the most pivotal moments of the game every night.
It seems like every time San Fran has the opportunity to plate a couple of runs and give themselves some momentum, they shoot themselves in the foot with a strikeout or by rolling over into a double play.
Adding insult to injury for the Giants this season has been the fact that the new team head, Buster Posey, made it a priority to fix this very issue last winter.
San Francisco's main downfall at the plate in 2024 was also their inability to get runners over and in when in those big moments, so the fact that this lineup is still struggling so greatly in one of the biggest parts of the game has naturally been extremely frustrating for everybody involved.
It will be very interesting to see whether or not they can finally sort this glaring issue out, because it could end up costing them dearly if they can't.
