Giants Star Relief Pitcher Tyler Rogers Has One of Most Valuable Offerings in MLB
Every year there are players who are snubbed from being named as a participant in the MLB All-Star Game, but there may not have been a more deserving player who didn’t get invited than San Francisco Giants relief pitcher Tyler Rogers.
His fellow relief pitcher, Randy Rodriguez, made the National League roster along with starting pitchers Logan Webb and Robbie Ray.
All three of those players were deserving of the honor, but Rogers had a strong case to be there with them.
A workhorse out of the bullpen, he leads the MLB with 49 appearances.
He has dominated when on the mound, producing a minuscule 1.54 ERA across 46.2 innings. Rogers isn’t going to blow opponents away with dominant stuff, registering only 34 strikeouts thus far.
However, he doesn’t walk people with an impressive 0.8 BB/9 ratio and does an excellent job of limiting damaging contact, surrendering only 0.6 HR/9 to go along with an average exit velocity of 85.2 mph and hard-hit rate of 31.8%.
What has helped Rogers find so much success along with his unorthodox delivery that ends with a submarine release where hitters cannot get a good read?
He possesses one of the single most dominant pitches in the sport: his sinker.
Rogers recorded an eye-popping +15 Run Value with his sinker in the first half of the 2025 campaign. The only pitches that had a better run value were the +18 Joe Ryan of the Minnesota Twins had with his four-seam fastball and the +17 that Tarik Skubal of the Detroit Tigers has with his changeup.
“Coming in at a negative 60-degree launch angle -- Tim Hill is the next-closest at negative 23 degrees -- Rogers is nearly touching the ground when he releases the ball. As a result, Rogers has dominated mainly on an 82-83 mph sinker, a pitch that has yielded a .244 slugging percentage this season,” wrote Brent Maguire of MLB.com.
Despite not possessing overpowering stuff to blow opponents away with, the Giants’ star relief pitcher has found a way to produce and get the job done consistently as one of the best setup men in baseball.
The late-game situation has been shaky at times this year for manager Bob Melvin, with Ryan Walker and Camilo Doval both having their ups and downs in the closer role
Knowing he can turn to Rogers and Rodriguez in a pinch though to perform at a high level regardless of the situation has to put him a little more at ease.
