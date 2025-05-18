Giants Superstar Reliever Has Returned to Form, Will He Become Closer Again?
The San Francisco Giants are right in the thick of the National League playoff picture, climbing their way near the top of the divisional and wild card standings and finding new ways to win games.
Some days, the Giants look like they have the best offense in baseball, but others look closer to the way they won on Saturday with a five-hit effort and 1-0 victory over the Athletics.
In either scenario though, a constant has emerged to help shut games down when it's needed the most, and it's one of the things San Francisco missed most during their floundering 2024 campaign.
Giants reliever Camilo Doval has done more than just get back to his All-Star form, he's having the best season of his career since being moved from the closer role in favor of Ryan Walker.
Just How Good Has Camilo Doval Been For San Francisco Giants?
Doval did not have an opportunity to earn a save on Saturday due to the game being tied at 0 entering the 10th inning.
The scoreless inning he produced with the ghost runner on second to give the Giants a chance to win in the bottom half might have even been more valuable though.
Doval earned the victory with his 17th straight scoreless appearance, simply dominating opposing lineups and carving hitters up with ease.
Over his first 23 appearances of the season, Doval has now posted an ERA of 1.25 and WHIP of 0.738.
Last season, Doval struggled his way to a 4.88 ERA and 1.576, both figures that were the worst of his career and cost him his role as the closer.
This year, the 27-year-old looks like he has gotten back to form and more with numbers that are the best of his five-year career.
Doval moving back into the closer role over Walker seems more like a when than an if with the way each of them are performing in 2025.
San Francisco very clearly has one of the best in the game in Doval, and it's only a matter of time before they continue to stick their most talented bullpen man in the highest leverage game situations once again.
He is proving beyond a shadow of a doubt this season that he is capable of handling it.