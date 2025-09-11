Giants’ Surge Toward Final NL Wild Card Berth Helped by Mets Slump
The San Francisco Giants saw its hopes of wedging its way into the NL Wild Card race take a hit on Wednesday against the Arizona Diamondbacks.
The Giants (74-72) saw its hot streak cool off a bit in a 5-3 loss to the Diamondbacks going into a day off before they start a three-game series with the Los Angeles Dodgers.
San Francisco was down from the start, as starter Carson Seymour gave up six hits and four earned runs in 1.1 innings and the Giants were playing catch-up from there. San Francisco scored two runs in the eighth inning on a Rafael Devers double and then another run in the ninth on a Jung Hoo Lee RBI groundout. With the tying run at the plate, Luis Matos grounded out to end the game.
Since Aug. 23 the Giants are 13-4 and have picked up several games in the NL wild card race. But it may not be enough with the Dodgers coming to town for a three-game series on Friday.
San Francisco Giants Playoff Math
San Francisco seemed well out of the playoff picture just a few weeks ago, but this hot streak has put them back in position to sneak into the final NL wild card berth. Right now, San Francisco is receiving a lot of help from the New York Mets.
The Mets have been awful of late. Even though San Francisco lost on Wednesday, the Mets did too, falling to the Philadelphia Phillies for the third straight game. With the Mets’ losses on Monday and Tuesday, combined with the Giants’ wins over the D-backs on those days, the Mets’ lead for the final spot fell to two games. Since both lost on Wednesday, New York’s edge remains at two games.
New York wraps up its series with the Phillies on Thursday. It’s possible that The Giants could be 1.5 games behind the Mets, if the Phillies win the final game and execute a sweep.
The Giants are well out of the NL West race, though a sweep of the Dodgers this weekend would change the complexion of that race, since San Francisco faces Los Angeles seven times in the next two weeks.
The Giants are trying to get back to the playoffs for the first time since 2021, when it won the NL West. San Francisco last claimed a wild card berth in 2016 and last won a World Series in 2014.
San Francisco Giants Playoff Watch
NL Wild Card Race (after Sept. 10)
Chicago Cubs: 83-63 (7.0 games ahead)
San Diego Padres: 79-67 (3.0 games ahead)
New York Mets: 76-70 (last wild card berth)
San Francisco Giants: 74-72 (2.0 games behind final berth)
Cincinnati Reds: 74-72 (2.0 games behind final berth)
San Francisco Giants Games Remaining: 16
San Francisco Giants Remaining Schedule: Sept. 12-14, vs. Los Angeles Dodgers; Sept. 15-17, at Arizona; Sept. 18-21, at Los Angeles Dodgers; Sept. 22-24 vs. St. Louis; Sept. 26-28, vs. Colorado.