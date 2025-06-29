San Francisco Giants Land Multiple Orioles Stars in Blockbuster Trade Proposal
With the season passing the midway point for the San Francisco Giants, the team is now focused on trying to make the playoffs this year.
It was a great first half of the campaign for the Giants, who quickly emerged as one of the best surprises in baseball.
With an opportunity in front of him with shocking success, president of baseball operations Buster Posey elected to get aggressive and pull off a blockbuster trade with the Boston Red Sox for their star slugger Rafael Devers.
This was a clear indication that San Francisco believes that they can contend in 2025, and they likely will be continuing to seek upgrades.
Even though the roster is much improved with Devers, adding some more help to the back end of the rotation makes sense. Furthermore, another bat could help an improved lineup become even better.
Kerry Miller of Bleacher Report recently wrote about a blockbuster trade proposal that would send Zach Eflin and Ryan O’Hearn to the Giants in a three-team deal with San Francisco sending Carson Whisenhunt to the Baltimore Orioles and Jerar Encarnacion to the Cleveland Guardians.
“If one thing is for certain heading into the deadline, it's that the Giants are going to add at least one starting pitcher. They didn't trade for Rafael Devers just to let Landon Roupp, Hayden Birdsong, and the artist formerly known as Justin Verlander pitch them to narrowly missing the postseason,” he wrote.
After acquiring Devers, it would be shocking not to see San Francisco make a couple more deals this summer.
When looking at potential holes to fill on the roster, this deal makes sense for the Giants. While Eflin hasn’t quite been as good as the Orioles might have hoped this year, he started in a playoff game for them last season and could be a nice number three pitcher behind Robbie Ray and Logan Webb.
The Giants wouldn’t be asking the right-hander to lead their staff, which would likely set him up for more success in San Francisco.
Furthermore, while the lineup is improved with Devers, adding O’Hearn would be a nice cherry on top. The slugger is having a great campaign with Baltimore and comes with some positional flexibility at either first base or in the outfield.
Posey and the Giants likely know that teams like the Los Angeles Dodgers and San Diego Padres will be trying to improve this summer. With a race for talent in the NL West alone being probable, San Francisco also must be mindful of other teams in the league who they might have to battle for a Wild Card spot.
