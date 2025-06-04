Giants Pitching Staff Has Helped Propel Their Fantastic Start this Season
After a tough start to the week against the Detroit Tigers, the San Francisco Giants bounced back nicely to win a road series against the Miami Marlins, wrapping up a lengthy nine-game road trip.
With the Giants now heading into June, as their record indicates, they have been one of the best teams in the National League so far in 2025.
This is a bit of a surprise when looking at the roster and how the team performed last year, but the unit has responded well to the change of culture led by the new president of baseball operations Buster Posey.
San Francisco has been built on good pitching and defense, but their lineup has also shown some timely hitting with a couple of surprise players performing well.
With the summer months coming up, the Giants will be continuing to battle in the extremely challenging NL West. However, they might have the tools to be a contender if they say on their current trajectory.
How Far Can Giants Pitching Carry Them?
Kerry Miller of Bleacher Report recently wrote about San Francisco being powered by not only the front end of their starting rotation but one of the best bullpens in baseball as well.
“Among National League teams, only the Mets have allowed fewer runs than the Giants. Logan Webb and Robbie Ray have been quality co-aces, but it's the bullpen that has primarily powered this solid start," he wrote.
Coming into the campaign, arguably the strength of the Giants was expected to be the rotation. While there were some reasons to be concerned about the unit because of age and injury history, they did have two former Cy Young Award winners on the roster to start the season.
So far, the addition of Justin Verlander in the offseason hasn't yielded the best of results, but Robbie Ray has bounced back nicely from missing a lot of time in 2024 and looks like a front-end starter once again.
Furthermore, Logan Webb has been the model of consistency for the last several years at the top of the rotation as the ace of the staff.
What has been a bit of a surprise is how good the bullpen has been. This unit has been one of the best in the league and a major reason why they are as successful as they have been this year. Closer Camilo Doval has had a bounce back campaign, anchoring the back-end of the unit.
With a lineup that has been finding ways to score runs despite some struggles from their new star Willy Adames, there is reason to believe that the Giants can sustain this success.
A good pitching staff can take a team a long way and San Francisco appears to have that.