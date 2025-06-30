Giants Top Pitching Prospect Replaces Slugger on All-Star Futures Roster
One San Francisco Giants prospect is about to get the chance to represent both his organization and the entire National League during All-Star game festivities next month in Atlanta.
Every year, the All-Star Futures Game showcases the budding young talent across all of baseball and gives each team a chance to have at least one representative on the team.
With the release of this year's rosters on Monday, Giants fans finally got the answer as to who will be repping San Francisco down South.
More News: How These Two Stars Made the San Francisco Giants Bullpen MLB's Best
24-year-old left-handed pitcher and No. 2 prospect for the Giants Carson Whisenhunt is going to be on the team in place of injured top prospect Bryce Eldridge, who suffered a hamstring strain last week and is out for at least a few weeks.
Had Eldridge been healthy, it is possible both would have made it, but the young slugger who is one of the most highly regarded prospects in all of baseball would have been a lock.
17 top-100 prospects crack the roster for the National League, a category that Whisenhunt does not fit into.
The fact that he enters the game a bit more unknown than some of his teammates however could work to his benefit and allow the young lefty to establish himself as a must watch name.
More News: San Francisco Giants Have Necessary Tools to Compete for World Series
Whisenhunt has a 4.55 ERA for Triple-A Sacramento in a notoriously difficult for pitchers Pacific League and is expected to make his big league debut sometime this season.
The All-Star Futures Game will be played at 4 p.m. ET (1:00 p.m. PT) on Saturday, July 12 from Atlanta and Giants fans will be able to watch Whisenhunt on MLB Network.
For more Giants news, head over to Giants On SI.