Giants Baseball Insider

Giants Top Pitching Prospect Replaces Slugger on All-Star Futures Roster

The San Francisco Giants will have one of their future stars representing them on the National League team in the All-Star Futures Game.

Michael Brauner

George Walker IV / Tennessean.com via Imagn Content Services, LLC
In this story:

One San Francisco Giants prospect is about to get the chance to represent both his organization and the entire National League during All-Star game festivities next month in Atlanta.

Every year, the All-Star Futures Game showcases the budding young talent across all of baseball and gives each team a chance to have at least one representative on the team.

With the release of this year's rosters on Monday, Giants fans finally got the answer as to who will be repping San Francisco down South.

More News: How These Two Stars Made the San Francisco Giants Bullpen MLB's Best

24-year-old left-handed pitcher and No. 2 prospect for the Giants Carson Whisenhunt is going to be on the team in place of injured top prospect Bryce Eldridge, who suffered a hamstring strain last week and is out for at least a few weeks.

Had Eldridge been healthy, it is possible both would have made it, but the young slugger who is one of the most highly regarded prospects in all of baseball would have been a lock.

17 top-100 prospects crack the roster for the National League, a category that Whisenhunt does not fit into.

The fact that he enters the game a bit more unknown than some of his teammates however could work to his benefit and allow the young lefty to establish himself as a must watch name.

More News: San Francisco Giants Have Necessary Tools to Compete for World Series

Whisenhunt has a 4.55 ERA for Triple-A Sacramento in a notoriously difficult for pitchers Pacific League and is expected to make his big league debut sometime this season.

The All-Star Futures Game will be played at 4 p.m. ET (1:00 p.m. PT) on Saturday, July 12 from Atlanta and Giants fans will be able to watch Whisenhunt on MLB Network.

For more Giants news, head over to Giants On SI.

Published
Michael Brauner
MICHAEL BRAUNER

Michael Brauner is a 2022 graduate of the University of Alabama with a degree in Sports Media. He covers various MLB teams across the On SI network and you can also find his work on Yellowhammer News covering the Alabama Crimson Tide and Auburn Tigers as well as on the radio producing and co-hosting 'The Opening Kickoff' every weekday morning on 105.5 WNSP FM in Mobile, Alabama.

Home/San Francisco Giants News