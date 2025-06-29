San Francisco Giants Have Necessary Tools to Compete for World Series
With the San Francisco Giants getting past the midway point of the season, the team continues to appear like one of the best in the National League.
Coming into the year, there weren't too many who believed that the Giants were going to be a playoff contender after what wasn’t an overly exciting offseason.
San Francisco only made two notable moves with the signings of Willy Adames and Justin Verlander. Of the two, it was the Adames signing that was expected to help move the needle.
However, the star shortstop has struggled a bit so far this campaign, but that hasn’t stopped the Giants from being one of the best teams in the NL.
San Francisco’s identity has been built on good pitching and playing strong defense. So far, that has helped result in a lot of wins, but the team recently got even better.
Alden Gonzalez of ESPN recently wrote about the Giants potentially being a title contender after their recent blockbuster trade.
“The bullpen, meanwhile, continues to be the best in the majors. If Devers can help their offense match their pitching, the Giants might just vie for a championship,.” he wrote.
Winning the World Series is no easy task, and it has been quite some time since San Francisco last made it.
However, there are a lot of reasons to be optimistic about this team going forward this year. The acquisition of Rafael Devers drastically changes how the lineup looks. Once Adames gets going and Matt Chapman returns from injury, this unit all of a sudden is very respectable.
Furthermore, the pitching staff has been what has led the team for most of the campaign thus far.
In the starting rotation, they have a great one-two punch with Robbie Ray and Logan Webb leading the way. Both of these pitchers are pitching like aces of a staff, which could be key in October.
Also, the bullpen for the Giants has been a unit that they have been able to lean on quite a bit this year.
If the lineup does take a significant step forward with the addition of Devers, San Francisco might have all the tools needed to contend for a World Series.
Within their division alone, they are going to face a lot of challenges. However, the Giants have a well-balanced team with a couple of elite starters. They certainly won’t be a team that someone would want to see in a short series in October and could shock the league.
