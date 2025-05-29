Giants Trade Fit for Three Top Starters Expected to be Moved This Summer
The San Francisco Giants have had a great start to the 2025 season and are squarely in the playoff picture, despite being in one of the league's toughest divisions.
With them expected to be buyers at the deadline with a need on the starting pitching staff, R.J. Anderson of CBS Sports recently named them as potential destinations for three pitchers expected to be moved this summer:
LHP Andrew Heaney
Heaney has been one of the bigger surprise successes of the year. He was a member of the 2023 World Series champion Texas Rangers squad, but ended up signing a $5.25 milliion deal with the Pittsburgh Pirates this offseason.
Through 11 starts, he has maintained a 3.41 ERA. That has also just jumped up because his last outing was the weakest of the season. He's allowed two or fewer earned runs in seven of his starts.
He's been a backend starter on a World Series team before and could be worth investing in for the Giants, who need to deepen their starting rotation with experience.
RHP Sandy Alcantara
Alcantara entered the year as one of the most hyped up pitchers in baseball and was expected to be the best pitcher traded at the deadline. The latter still may be true, but a 8.47 ERA over 11 starts has dampened the excitement.
The 29-year-old is having a career-worst year with consistently poor starts. He hasn't allowed two or fewer runs in an outing since April 1.
The Miami Marlins could do fine in keeping him and waiting for his performance to turn around, but they should absolutely listen if a team is willing to still shell out a hefty prospect package for him.
The former NL Cy Young winner's control has been way down, which has been the biggest burden to his game.
LHP Ryan Weathers
Weathers is another pitcher that the Marlins don't have to trade at all, but could be talked into dealing.
He's under team control through 2028 but has looked far better than ever before, so moving him now could maximize his value if his performance starts to dip.
Through his first three starts of the year, he started the year late because of a forearm injury, he has a 1.15 ERA with a 0.984 WHIP and 15 strikeouts to four walks in 15.2 innings of work.
His Stuff+ numbers have jumped way up and his velocity has risen by almost two full miles per hour. It's clear why is value is on the rise. The only question is how long can he keep it up.