Pirates Pitcher Andrew Heaney Would Be Perfect Trade Target for Giants
With the San Francisco Giants off to a great start this season, the team should be buyers come the MLB trade deadline.
One of the biggest surprises of the year has been the performance of the Giants. In arguably the best division in baseball, San Francisco is finding ways to win games and keep pace with some of the top teams in the sport.
The Giants weren’t expected to be a team that was going to be well over .500 at this point in the season, but now they have to change their expectations for the year.
Since the roster is showing an ability to win games, it is going to be time for Buster Posey to help them by bringing in some additional talent.
When looking at the roster, the bullpen has been the best aspect of the team with one of the lowest ERAs in baseball.
With a lineup that is overachieving a bit, another bat could be used, but it is the back end of the starting rotation that needs help.
The top of the rotation is looking strong with Logan Webb and the resurgent Robbie Ray, so the need for more depth will be critical over the course of the long campaign.
So far, Justin Verlander has been just alright this year, but Landen Roupp and Jordan Hicks haven’t performed well.
If San Francisco wants to continue to sustain success, adding some help in the rotation would go a long way.
Who Should the Giants Target?
While there will certainly be several options, one that makes sense for San Francisco is Pittsburgh Pirates southpaw Andrew Heaney.
The veteran left-hander is off to a strong start with the Pirates, and almost certainly will be traded this summer.
In 2025, he has totaled a 2-3 record with an ERA of 3.02, so he would be a massive upgrade in the middle of the rotation.
With recent experience pitching in the playoffs in 2023 with the Texas Rangers, Heaney is capable of starting in a playoff game for the Giants, also.
Since he is in the final year of his contract, the cost for Heaney wouldn’t be extremely high. And the fact that he's not an ace should allow San Francisco to land him without depleting their already weak farm system.
This is good for a Giants team that likely won't want to part ways with too many prospects.
Overall, with starting pitching being a top need, this pairing makes a lot of sense.