Giants Narrow Spring Training Roster Further with Three Minor League Options

The San Francisco Giants have 11 days to figure out their opening day roster. Three more players were cut from spring training on Monday.

Left-handed pitcher Nick Margevicius, catcher Logan Porter and infielder Nate Furman were all re-assigned to minor league camp, per MLB.com. It’s possible any of the trio could join the Giants at some point in 2026. But it clears more room for at-bats and for innings as San Francisco assesses the final spots on its opening day roster.

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On March 25, the New York Yankees will visit Oracle Park to take on the Giants in baseball’s first regular-season game of 2026.

San Francisco Giants Reassigned to Minor League Camp

San Francisco Giants catcher Logan Porter. | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

Margevicius, Porter and Furman aren’t the only ones that have been reassigned. In the last five days they were preceded by six other players. They included left-handed pitcher Juan Sanchez, right-handed pitcher Wilkin Ramos, right-handed pitcher Will Bednar, catcher Diego Cartaya, outfielder Bo Davidson and right-handed pitcher Trent Harris.

Margevicius went 1-1 with a 5.25 ERA in five spring training games, as he allowed one walk and six strikeouts in 12 innings. He’s pitched in 32 MLB games, 22 of which were starts, but none with the Giants. He also hasn’t pitched in the Majors since 2021. With San Diego and Seattle, he was 4-11 with a 6.12 ERA from 2019-21.

Porter did not have a hit in seven spring training at-bats. He’s played in 16 MLB games, including five with the Giants last season. He has a career batting average of 1.84 with a home run and four RBI. He broke in with the Kansas City Royals in 2023.

The moves leaves Eric Haase as the only non-roster catcher in camp. It also further narrows the race to back up Patrick Bailey. The two 40-man roster options are Daniel Susac and Jesus Rodriguez. Susac is a Rule 5 draft pick that must make the 26-man roster or be offered back to his former team.

Furman played in 19 games but slashed .167/.355/.333 with one home run and five RBI. The fourth-round pick of the Cleveland Guardians in 2022 has never played in the Majors.

San Francisco has an off day on Tuesday as it works through its final week of spring training games. On Wednesday, the schedule resumes with a road trip to face the Los Angeles Dodgers in a 1:05 p.m. pacific time start. San Francisco travels to Colorado on Thursday at 6:10 p.m. while their top prospects play Cincinnati’s top prospects in the Spring Breakout Game in Scottdale at 6:05 p.m.