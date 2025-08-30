Giants Trio Amongst Batters Who Have Faced the Most Elite Fastballs This Season
The San Francisco Giants have struggled to consistently put it all together offensively this season, which is a major reason the team’s hot start wasn’t sustainable.
Since the calendar turned to May, the Giants have been a below .500 team. They have shown some life recently, but after being sellers ahead of the MLB trade deadline, finding their way into the postseason field will be a challenge. At this point, building some positive momentum and finishing with a .500 record should be their goal.
If they are going to achieve that feat, they are going to need their most important lineup pieces to play at a high level. Third baseman Matt Chapman, coming back from the injured list, has provided the team with a nice spark, but it will take more than him to carry this team to the finish line. First baseman/designated hitter Rafael Devers, shortstop Willy Adames and left fielder Heliot Ramos also play key roles.
There have been some inconsistencies in their games throughout the 2025 campaign. Devers hasn’t quite lived up to expectations, producing at a lower level than he did earlier this year with the Boston Red Sox. Adames, who signed a historic seven-year, $182 million contract as a free agent, was a massive bust in the first half but has gotten going more since the All-Star break.
Ramos was a breakout performer in 2024 when he was an All-Star. He has been a steady producer again in 2025. But his drop in production against left-handed pitching as one of the right-handed mashers in the lineup has led to San Francisco being the least productive team in the MLB against southpaws.
A reason this trio could be struggling at times is the kind of pitches they are facing off against. Fastballs are supposed to be the easiest offering for a batter to do damage against. However, velocity is velocity. Pitches breaking triple-digits, even when not located perfectly, can get the job done.
Devers, Adames and Ramos have all faced a ton of velocity this season. As shared by Thomas Nestico on X, they are among the top 10 hitters who have had the most 100+ mph pitches thrown to them. Devers has had 25, which is No. 4 on the list.
Only Julio Rodriguez and Cal Raleigh of the Seattle Mariners, who have faced 31 and 29, respectively, and Geraldo Perdomo of the Arizona Diamondbacks with 28, have faced more than him. Not much further down the list is Adames, who has faced 23 triple-digit offerings, which is good for seventh. Right behind him, with 22 faced, is Ramos, who is tied with Jackson Holliday of the Baltimore Orioles for seventh.
That kind of heat would have even the best sluggers struggling to consistently make contact and produce. The fact that the Giants trio has produced as much as they have is a testament to just how good of hitters they really are.