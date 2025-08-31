Giants Veteran Justin Verlander Joins Exclusive Club With Gem Against Orioles
One of the biggest splashes that the San Francisco Giants made this offseason was signing starting pitcher Justin Verlander.
Despite his struggles last year with the Houston Astros, his least productive campaign in the MLB, there was hope he could turn things around. Prior to going down with an injury, Verlander was still serviceable last year. With most of his under the hood metrics remaining in line with previous production, the optimism wasn’t misplaced.
As long as he could remain healthy, there was no reason to believe he couldn’t be a productive innings eater at the back end of the rotation. Alas, not much has gone right for the future Hall of Famer this year. He spent time on the injured list, but, he has performed at a high level than he did last year. That has led to there being a desire to continue his career in 2026.
It is certainly easy to see why, because he is still capable of tossing a gem from time to time. Just ask the Baltimore Orioles if Verlander has anything left in the tank to offer. The underachieving American League East squad faced off against him on Sunday afternoon and was left baffled at the plate.
Justin Verlander Has Historic Performance Against Orioles
It was a vintage performance from the veteran right-hander. He worked five shutout innings, giving up only three hits and issuing four walks to go along with 10 strikeouts. That is the most punchouts in a single game this season and the first time he has reached double-digits since Oct. 4, 2022.
He struck out 10 pitching for Houston against the Philadelphia Phillies that day. The stellar performance against the Orioles also placed him in an exclusive club. Verlander is the oldest pitcher with 10+ strikeouts, per MLB’s official X account, since Randy Johnson on Aug. 22, 2008.
The Hall of Fame lefty was 44 years and 347 days old when he accomplished his feat with the Arizona Diamondbacks. The only other pitchers who have recorded double-digit strikeouts at that age or older in the last 125 years are Roger Clemens, Nolan Ryan and Gaylord Perry. That is some impressive company Verlander is now keeping.
While the season overall hasn’t been great, it is clear he still has something to offer a team. After Sunday’s outing, his ERA is down to 4.29. It was his third victory, giving him 265 in his career. He didn't win his first game with San Francisco until July 23.