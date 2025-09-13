Watch: Giants Catcher Patrick Bailey Delivers Huge Win with Walk-Off Grand Slam
The San Francisco Giants have been in an absolute dogfight as of late to keep their playoff hopes alive and try to steal the final Wild Card spot from the New York Mets. Now winning 14 of their last 18, San Francisco got what may have just been its biggest victory yet this year on Friday night.
Taking down their most hated rival Los Angeles Dodgers -- who are in a fight of their own to hold onto the National League West -- by a score of 5-1 in 10 innings, it was an unlikely hero delivering the final blow to grab the win.
With the bases loaded, Giants catcher Patrick Bailey stepped up to the plate against Dodgers closer Tanner Scott and only needed a sacrifice fly, instead belted one high into the San Francisco sky which would land in the left field seats to seal the dramatic triumph.
With the long ball, Bailey became the first player in the history of baseball to hit a walk-off grand slam and walk-off inside the park home run within the same season. While beating a rival under insane circumstances like that is always nice, the far more significant aspect was what it did in the standings for this team.
Giants Closing in On Final Wild Card Spot
With the Mets dropping their seventh consecutive game on Friday night, San Francisco has pulled within a half game of the final spot in the National League postseason. Even more significantly, the Giants have played one less game than New York, so as of Saturday morning, they are in complete control of their own destiny.
To make things even better, the Cincinnati Reds -- also vying for the final spot and tied withy San Francisco headed into Friday -- also lost their game against the Giants' old Bay Bridge rival Athletics to give the orange and black the advantage moving into the weekend.
Getting the first victory over Los Angeles was absolutely massive with still six of their next nine against the defending champs. On Saturday night, it's a wonderful pitching duel with Logan Webb set to take bump against Clayton Kershaw before Robbie Ray hits the hill against Tyler Glasnow on Sunday afternoon.
Moments like Friday night from someone like Bailey who has struggled mightily at the plate over the first couple years of his career can't help but have fans thinking there may be something truly special going on here. For the next two weeks, this potential team of destiny is going to try to prove that theory to be true.