Injured Giants Starter Tosses Outstanding Rehab Start in Minors
The San Francisco Giants pitching staff seems to be getting healthier by the rehab start, as Alex Cobb threw his best appearance yet during his rehab assignment on Saturday night.
The right-hander started for Triple-A Sacramento as the River Cats faced Albuquerque and in his longest start of the season — five innings — he didn’t allow a run. He gave up two hits, struck out four and walked one. He also threw 60 pitches.
His previous longest outing was the four innings he pitched for San Jose on July 10, where he threw four innings for the Giants’ Class-A affiliate. But he allowed five hits and three runs in that game.
Giants manager Bob Melvin told reporters before Cobb’s latest rehab start that the team would take Sunday to check in with him and see where his arm is at before making any decisions. But, he also said that Cobb could be back for the Giants’ next homestand, which starts on Friday, if he progresses without any issues.
That would be great news for the Giants, who got Cy Young winner Blake Snell back before the All-Star break and have another Cy Young winner, Robbie Ray, waiting in the wings that could start this week as he appears fully recovered from Tommy John surgery.
San Francisco had hoped to have Cobb back earlier than this. He had offseason hip surgery and was expected to miss a portion of the regular season. But while doing rehab work from the hip surgery he felt mild shoulder irritation before throwing a bullpen session on April 16. That landed him on the 60-day injured list four days later and took him out of the mix until at least late May.
He wasn’t ready to make a rehab start until June 30. Saturday’s start was his fifth in the minors.
Cobb joined the Giants in 2022 and was an All-Star last season as he went 7-7 with a 3.87 ERA in 28 starts. In his San Francisco debut in 2022 he went 7-8 with a 3.73 ERA. He is in the final year of his three-year deal with the Giants that paid him $28 million.
Before that, he pitched for the Los Angeles Angels, the Baltimore Orioles and the Tampa Bay Rays. For his career he is 77-75 with a 3.85 ERA.
The 36-year-old has played 12 years and made his MLB debut with Tampa Bay in 2011. The Rays drafted him in the fourth round of the 2006 MLB Draft out of Vero Beach High School in Vero Beach, Fla.