Injury-Riddled San Francisco Giants All-Star Signs With Boston Red Sox in Prediction
The San Francisco Giants have seen issues with landing players who have dealt with injuries in the past. Sometimes, it works out well, and in others, things don't go as planned.
That's the name of the game, and for the Giants, acquiring any injured player isn't the right or wrong decision until they play for the team.
That was the theme of Michael Conforto's career in San Francisco. The All-Star played in at least 125 games in each of his two seasons with the club but dealt with multiple injuries throughout both campaigns.
Teams around Major League Baseball certainly understand his history and lack of production compared to prior showings, which could hurt his free agency case.
As of now, it doesn't look likely that Conforto will return to the Giants, allowing another team to grab him in free agency.
There should be a few teams that might be interested in seeing if he could get back to his All-Star playing days.
If he did and managed to stay healthy, the left-hander would go down as one of the better signings of the winter.
He's been linked to a few clubs recently, including the Boston Red Sox. Will Laws of Sports Illustrated was the latest to do so, predicting Conforto would land with the Red Sox this offseason.
"Conforto missed the entire 2022 season with a shoulder injury and spent the past two years with San Francisco hoping to showcase the same above-average production he did in his twenties with the Mets (124 OPS+ in seven seasons). Conforto couldn’t quite get back to that level (108 OPS+ in 255 games), but proved he can still capably serve as part of a platoon in either outfield corner."
Boston is expected to spend heavily this winter, but that doesn't mean they won't want to take a chance on a cheaper guy who could produce like Conforto.
It's always possible that he returns to San Francisco, too, as that can never be counted out until he decides on playing elsewhere.
Conforto isn't the type of player who will cause teams to get into a bidding war, but the Red Sox could be willing to spend more on him than many others.
They're in an interesting position, as they had a brutal year and are looking to contend in 2025. If they want to win, they'll need an under-the-radar hitter like Conforto to step up and give them decent at-bats for a good price.