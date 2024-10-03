Insider Blasts San Francisco Giants, Posey About Involvement in Matt Chapman’s Deal
The San Francisco Giants made a wise decision by making Buster Posey their new President of Baseball Operations.
Posey has been around this organization for a very long time and has all the tools to help this team succeed moving forward. While it won't be all on him for them to do so, the Giants are in better hands than they were a few days ago when he wasn't holding the position.
There have been conflicting reports about his impact on Matt Chapman's contract. Some have said he was the leading factor in Chapman's six-year, $150 million deal, while others have said he didn't play much of a part in it.
The latest to say he didn't do so was Jon Heyman on a Bleacher Report livestream.
“I saw that Posey was credited for [the Chapman] signing. I think he was getting over-credited,” MLB insider Jon Heyman said during a stream on Bleacher Report. “We’ll see. Derek Jeter had a chance to run an organization, it didn’t work out. I don’t want to say he wasn’t ready. The Giants have high hopes for Buster Posey and hope that it can work out.
Heyman certainly sounds down on the hiring, which is interesting from his perspective.
His comparison to Derek Jeter only makes sense because they were both former players, as the Miami Marlins were in a much different position than San Francisco currently is.
"They’re going to bring in a GM and they need one with experience because as smart as Buster Posey is, and as great as a baseball person as he is, has no experience. And I don’t care if he gets credit for signing Matt Chapman. I mean, come on, please. There’s no way that’s the way it happened. Scott Boras and Farhan Zaidi did that deal. Let’s be real here.”
Not having experience as a President of Baseball Operations could be a flaw for Posey, but he played this game for a long time and has remained around Major League Baseball since retiring. He understands what players want, which should help attract free agents moving forward.
Whether he played a role or not, the Giants locking up Chapman to a long-term deal was the logical thing to do.
That was also a good sign ahead of the offseason, as there wouldn't have been much of a reason to sign him to that deal if they didn't plan on spending money on other free agents.