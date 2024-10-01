San Francisco Giants Reveal Length of Buster Posey's Contract
The San Francisco Giants made some shockwaves early in their offseason when it was announced that they were parting ways with president of baseball operations Farhan Zaidi and hiring franchise legend Buster Posey to take over that role.
There were some rumblings a change might take place if they missed the playoffs, but during the latter parts of the year, things got quiet on that front. But when the official results came in, the ownership group clearly felt a tweak needed to occur.
Posey was a huge part in getting the Matt Chapman extension finalized, so it wasn't a huge surprise he was the pick to oversee the operations going forward, but considering he had just retired following the 2021 campaign before moving into a board of directors position, that hiring might have taken some people aback.
Players have spoken out already regarding their excitement for the legendary catcher being put into this role, and this offseason will go a long way in deciding which direction the Giants will take going forward.
But before anything occurs place this winter, some details were revealed regarding Posey's contract.
Chairman Greg Johnson had a press conference on Tuesday discussing this hiring.
"Buster does have a three-year deal with no contingencies or anything but my view, and I've had this debate and discussion is whether any contracts -- whether it's your manager or head of baseball -- should be public because I think it doesn't serve the team very well to raise questions during the year. So that's something we would consider, but as far as the transparency goes we were as transparent as we needed to be on that," he said per Taylor Wirth of NBC Sports Bay Area.
While that isn't a long-term contract many might have expected, it's still plenty of time for Posey to put his stamp on San Francisco going forward.
As far as what that means for current manager Bob Melvin, nothing has changed regarding the deal he signed this past winter. He's under contract through the 2025 season and has what is essentially a club option for 2026.
This was not a year that Melvin and Giants fans were hoping for when he took over, failing to get any sustained momentum throughout the schedule that prevented them from making the playoffs.
There will be a lot of pressure on the veteran skipper to have this team performing much better next season than what took place in 2024, but the hiring of Posey hopefully gets everyone in the organization on the same page.