Insider Says Former San Francisco Giants Top Prospect Could Be Emerging Star
The San Francisco Giants begin their three-game weekend series against the surging Colorado Rockies on Friday in what is viewed as an important slate for both teams.
After being a complete disaster to start the year, the Rockies are now 7-3 in their last 10 games and seemed to have found a bit of a groove.
The Giants, on the other hand, are still struggling to put together consistent performances and are dealing with a litany of injuries to their projected impact players.
San Francisco needs someone to step up while Jorge Soler, Jung Hoo Lee, and Michael Conforto are sidelined on the injured list.
They turned to one of their former top prospects, Heliot Ramos, to do so with the hopes that the extended reps he got facing Triple-A competition the past three years would better prepare him for his time in the Majors.
So far, that seems to be the case.
Ramos has gone 9-29 with two doubles and five RBI in the eight games since getting promoted.
This has prompted Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area to say he could become the player that sparks a turnaround for the Giants as they search for any offensive production to help them start stringing together wins.
"Heliot Ramos has a different look about him. I don't know if it's because he's older. I don't know if it's just because he went through it, 'this is my time' ... just has a different look about him and I've noticed that and I know some Giants people have noticed that. Just exudes confidence right now," he said on "Giants Talk."
That would certainly be welcome for both parties.
The 24-year-old was taken with their 19th overall pick in 2017 and was expected to be a future star in their outfield.
It hasn't quite worked out that way since he was first called up for his debut in 2022 as he struggled offensively to the point he was only used in emergency situations while primarily staying down in the minors.
But with all the injuries to San Francisco's outfield, he is now getting another opportunity, and right now, he's taking this chance and running with it.