San Francisco Giants 'Believe' They Will Turn Things Around This Season
The San Francisco Giants are enjoying a much-needed off day on Thursday after they avoided a sweep against their archrival Los Angeles Dodgers.
They'll get set to close out their nine-game homestand against the surging Colorado Rockies in an important matchup for both teams.
It's no secret that things have not gone as planned for the Giants so far to start 2024 as they sit fourth in the NL West with a 20-25 record.
Their high-profile signings have largely not panned out as Jorge Soler and Blake Snell struggled before hitting the injured list, Jung Hoo Lee will miss extended time with a dislocated shoulder, and Matt Chapman is in the midst of his worst hitting year ever.
Jordan Hicks has really been the lone bright spot for San Francisco's offseason additions, but he can't carry the team when pitching every five days.
However, despite the rough stretch of games, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports this team and organization still thinks they will turn their season around.
"People I really trust on that staff and in that organization generally believe this is gonna turn around ... I will just say they generally are like 'we have played as poorly as we could play and it could be worse,'" he said on "Giants Talk."
When that's the case, it's hard not to be optimistic over the course of a long year.
The margins are so small in baseball that any change of fortune could flip things in favor of the Giants compared to what has occurred so far.
But, for that to happen, they need to start piecing together strong performances, something San Francisco knows must happen soon.
"If you said where's our 10 out of 10 baseball? We've played 5 out of 10 for the last month. Even if we play 7 out of 10 we're probably the third Wild Card right now," someone on the team shared with Pavlovic.
What's causing their lack of performance is something only those on the field truly knows, but from the sound of things, they haven't given up yet.
Maybe that's what keeps them going until they can get the production from their offseason signings that they were expecting.