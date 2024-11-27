Insider States San Francisco Giants 'Weren't All That Interested' in Re-Signing Snell
There was always a chance the San Francisco Giants would see the worst-case scenario happen this winter if they weren't able to retain their star ace Blake Snell, and unfortunately for them, that's exactly what happened.
It was reported in a late-night deal that the two-time Cy Young winner had signed with the Los Angeles Dodgers, continuing his foray across the NL West division.
Snell was supposed to be the piece who would help the Giants compete with their rivals when they signed him last spring, but now he'll be in the opposing dugout with the intention of creating a dynasty in Southern California.
San Francisco talked about wanting to bring him back so he would be at the top of their rotation alongside Logan Webb for the foreseeable future, but based on the reporting of NBC Sports Bay Area's Alex Pavlovic, it seems like that was all lip service.
"Everyone said the polite things late in the year, but it was pretty apparent the Giants weren't all that interested in bringing Snell back," the insider stated.
Why that turned out to be the case might eventually be made public, but it does seem strange that a player who performed so well for the team late in the year and had positive history with the manager from a previous stop would turn into someone the organization truly didn't want.
Finances likely played a role, but on a five-year, $182 million deal, that figure is doable if the Giants truly wanted him back on their roster.
Their pipeline does have some bright, young pitching talent working their way up through the ranks, so Buster Posey and his new front office might have viewed the development route as the better option so they can spend available resources elsewhere like at shortstop.
What ultimately comes out of this will be seen.
There have been some differing reports on how active San Francisco is going to be this offseason, but seeing their star pitcher sign with their archrival certainly can't sit well, which could cause them to get a bit more aggressive.