Giants Baseball Insider

Insider Views Giants Breakout Star As Possible Trade Chip if They Sell

This player could be moved by the San Francisco Giants.

Brad Wakai

Apr 26, 2025; San Francisco, California, USA; San Francisco Giants designated hitter Wilmer Flores (41) awaits his turn at bat against the Texas Rangers during the fifth inning at Oracle Park
Apr 26, 2025; San Francisco, California, USA; San Francisco Giants designated hitter Wilmer Flores (41) awaits his turn at bat against the Texas Rangers during the fifth inning at Oracle Park / D. Ross Cameron-Imagn Images
In this story:

Two weeks ago, the San Francisco Giants looked like sure-fire buyers at the trade deadline.

With one of the best records in the National League, adding some pieces to this roster seemed like something Buster Posey would do.

However, things have cooled off for the Giants, and after exceeding expectations during the early going of the season, they have returned to the proverbial mean with a stretch that has seen them win just four out of their last 10 games while struggling to produce runs.

Because of that, there's a chance San Francisco could actually sell off some pieces instead of adding.

While it would likely take things to go extremely wrong for that to happen, if the Giants don't believe this group can win a World Series championship, then they would be better suited to not ship out assets and get something back in return for their upcoming free agents.

If that's the decision they do make, then Jeff Passan of ESPN thinks breakout star Wilmer Flores could be their best trade chip.

The insider didn't give an outright reason, but it's easy to see why.

Flores is having a resurgent year coming off his disappointing 2024 campaign, slashing .250/.315/.405 with 10 homers, 47 RBI and an OPS+ over the league average of 100.

Right-handed bench bats are always something contending teams are looking for, and since he's scheduled to hit the open market after this season, San Francisco should take advantage of his breakout performance and get something in return if they are not true contenders.

Passan highlighted some other potential trade options like Tyler Rogers and Mike Yastrzemski, but all of these moves would likely only come if they continue to stumble.

More From Giants On SI

feed

Published
Brad Wakai
BRAD WAKAI

Brad Wakai graduated from Penn State University with a degree in Journalism. While an undergrad, he did work at the student radio station covering different Penn State athletic programs like football, basketball, volleyball, soccer and other sports. Brad currently is the Lead Contributor for Nittany Lions Wire of Gannett Media where he continues to cover Penn State athletics. He is also a contributor at FanSided, writing about the Philadelphia 76ers for The Sixers Sense. Brad is the host of the sports podcast I Said What I Said, discussing topics across the NFL, College Football, the NBA and other sports. You can follow him on Twitter: @bwakai

Home/San Francisco Giants News