Insider Views Giants Breakout Star As Possible Trade Chip if They Sell
Two weeks ago, the San Francisco Giants looked like sure-fire buyers at the trade deadline.
With one of the best records in the National League, adding some pieces to this roster seemed like something Buster Posey would do.
However, things have cooled off for the Giants, and after exceeding expectations during the early going of the season, they have returned to the proverbial mean with a stretch that has seen them win just four out of their last 10 games while struggling to produce runs.
Because of that, there's a chance San Francisco could actually sell off some pieces instead of adding.
While it would likely take things to go extremely wrong for that to happen, if the Giants don't believe this group can win a World Series championship, then they would be better suited to not ship out assets and get something back in return for their upcoming free agents.
If that's the decision they do make, then Jeff Passan of ESPN thinks breakout star Wilmer Flores could be their best trade chip.
The insider didn't give an outright reason, but it's easy to see why.
Flores is having a resurgent year coming off his disappointing 2024 campaign, slashing .250/.315/.405 with 10 homers, 47 RBI and an OPS+ over the league average of 100.
Right-handed bench bats are always something contending teams are looking for, and since he's scheduled to hit the open market after this season, San Francisco should take advantage of his breakout performance and get something in return if they are not true contenders.
Passan highlighted some other potential trade options like Tyler Rogers and Mike Yastrzemski, but all of these moves would likely only come if they continue to stumble.