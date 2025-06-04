Giants’ Offensive Production Approaching Franchise All-Time Low Point
To the surprise of many people, the San Francisco Giants remain right in the mix with the Los Angeles Dodgers and San Diego Padres in the National League West heading into June.
Only three games behind the Dodgers in the division and a half-game behind the St. Louis Cardinals for the final wild card spot, the Giants are within striking distance and should be looking to acquire some upgrades to keep pushing the team forward.
If they want to remain within striking distance and make the postseason, they need to find some answers offensively.
Right now, it is their lineup that is letting them down with some inconsistent performances at the plate.
San Francisco has the pitching to compete with any team in the NL. They are receiving excellent production from the starting rotation, headed by Logan Webb and Robbie Ray, with youngsters Hayden Birdsong, Landen Roupp and Kyle Harrison currently behind them.
Their bullpen has turned into a legitimate weapon, one of the best in baseball.
Camilo Doval is back in the closer’s role with Tyler Rogers, Erik Miller and Randy Rodriguez providing elite production ahead of him. If Ryan Walker can regain the form he showed in 2024, they would be even more dangerous.
Alas, there is only so much the pitching staff can do when the offense isn’t performing.
Giants Offense Is Letting Down the Team
Right now, the offense is close to hitting rock bottom, approaching some ugly franchise history with their anemic performance.
As shared by Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area, the Giants were shut out on Monday night by the Padres, losing 1-0.
That pushed their ugly streak of scoring four or fewer runs in a game to 15, the longest they have gone without scoring at least five runs in a game since 1965.
San Francisco has already been shut out seven times this season. In 40 of their games, they have scored four or fewer runs.
That means in more than half of their games, the Giants have failed to score the league average, which is 4.31.
Immense pressure is being put on the pitching staff night in and night out to perform at the highest level because the offense cannot be counted on to produce.
Until that changes, it will be difficult to consider San Francisco a legitimate contender, being in the bottom half, and in some cases the bottom third, of the league in offensive categories.