Giants Lauded as Buyers Ahead of Trade Deadline According to MLB Insider
The San Francisco Giants are off to a strong start in 2025, and while they have not found an immense amount of momentum in their last few series, they have been able to maintain a positive output in most games. With a 33-27 record, they currently sit third in the National League West behind the Los Angeles Dodgers and San Diego Padres, though they have taken the fight to both teams in the standings at a few different points this year.
With the MLB trade deadline approaching at a rather rapid clip, the question now becomes, what will San Francisco do? With this being one of their better seasons in recent years, and promising talent at most positions, adding to the team seems like the most logical case to fill any potential needs ahead of a second-half push. Their pitching staff has been outstanding, and many players in their batting order have shown promise, but there is always room to grow as well.
With that in mind, making moves at the deadline is key, whether that be shipping off some of their desirable assets in a flip to fill needs, or straight out buying using their farm system. Mark Feinsand of MLB.com believes the team will focus on making additions, labeling them as buyers in a recent article.
What Did Feinsand Have to Say When It Comes to the Giants?
According to his recent writing, Feinsand believes San Francisco will focus on bringing in pieces at the deadline, labeling them as buyers among multiple other high-value teams:
"This category is far trickier, especially for clubs hovering around the .500 mark. There are some that absolutely figure to be buyers barring some kind of unforeseen collapse, with the Yankees, Tigers, Astros, Phillies, Mets, Cubs and Dodgers leading the way."
"The Mariners, Padres, Giants and Cardinals certainly appear to be on a buying track, as do the Blue Jays, Twins, Guardians and Royals, all of whom are firmly in the AL Wild Card mix."
His notion regarding teams sitting right on the fence at .500 or near it is most certainly true, and as July approaches, more teams will likely be knocked out of that grouping of buyers, as currently it is a rather large pool to choose from. The Giants have shown an ability to remain near the top, though, and compete with tough teams, so them being a team that could remain firmly in the buying category is more than likely going to be the case.