Insiders Link Giants To Intriguing Orioles Infielder As Second Base Upgrade
There was some interesting news announced by the San Francisco Giants on Monday.
In a surprise, they decided to demote Tyler Fitzgerald to Triple-A Sacramento amidst his struggles, sending the 2024 breakout star to the minors in hopes that he can find himself at the plate.
Perhaps there was some writing on the wall in that regard based on some of the reporting that had come out this weekend.
Longtime MLB insider Bob Nightengale said the Giants are "keeping a close eye" on Isiah Kiner-Falefa, a move that wouldn't necessarily boost their offens,e but would provide some great defense and versatility along the infield.
However, if San Francisco does want to upgrade their offensive output at second base, then someone they should go after in the minds of Ken Rosenthal and Will Sammon of The Athletic (subscription required) is Baltimore Orioles utility man Ramon Urias.
"The Giants still need one more bat, ideally at second base ... The closest thing to a second baseman in the first installment of The Athletic’s Top 30 trade candidates was the infielder at No. 29, Baltimore's Ramon Urias, who has played mostly third in his career," they wrote.
Urias would be an interesting addition.
While he's not a major threat the plate, he has been above average during his career with an OPS+ of 107 OPS+ and double-digit home runs in two of his four previous full seasons.
How his hitting would translate to Oracle Park isn't clear, but all signs suggest that he would have a much harder time there than he has had in the confines of Camden Yards.
Two other aspects San Francisco would have to consider is the price it would cost to land Urias and how he is not a natural second baseman.
Under club control for another year, the veteran infielder is one of the few valuable trade pieces the Orioles have who isn't scheduled to hit free agency after this season.
Because of that, the Giants might not want to meet the potential asking price, especially considering they weakened their already-thin prospect pool in the Rafael Devers trade.
Still, with San Francisco making an aggressive play for the superstar slugger, they could push their chips in even further by going after Urias in a deadline deal.
