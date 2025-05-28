Is Giants Massive Offseason Free Agent Signing Already a Bust?
The San Francisco Giants are starting to cool down from their hot start, and a huge part of the reason why is an offense that overall is not holding up its end of the bargain.
Through the first third of the season, the Giants have done an incredible job being able to keep pace in the toughest division in baseball and sit just two games out of first place. But some disturbing trends are beginning to emerge.
Entering the year, San Francisco had what most saw as a no better than average offense, and the underrated unit was right near the Top 10 in most categories across baseball through the first month.
The next one was ugly though, and in the last 30 days the Giants rank outside the Top 20 in runs scored.
When a lineup struggles, the blame does not fall on one person. However San Francisco is not getting anywhere close to what they had hoped from their most significant free agent acquisition.
Just months after signing the largest free agent contract in the history of the organization, new shortstop Willy Adames looks like he might be a complete disaster.
Willy Adames Contract May Already Be Massive Bust For Giants
Adames arrived to the Bay Area on a seven-year deal which is set to pay him $182 million coming off the best season of his career with the Milwaukee Brewers.
Perceived to have a rare blend of power and at the least a solid glove at shortstop, Adames hit 32 home runs last season and had blasted 87 of them in the last three years.
His first season with San Francisco however has been a complete disaster so far though, slashing .205/.284/.333 and responsible for a -0.3 bWAR in his first 54 games.
The last couple of weeks have been even uglier with a slash line of .163/.241/.327 in 13 games, collecting just eight hits and striking out 14 times.
Just as concerning has been the struggles on defense this season as Adames has been a statistical liability there.
There's plenty of time to turn things around, but things are not moving in the right direction for the 29-year-old.
If Adames does not start to show some real promise this season, fans are going to start to consider this one of the worst deals the franchise has ever handed out.
There's a lot of season left, but Adames is going to have a heavy spotlight on him from here on out.