Is San Francisco Giants Unheralded Star Properly Rated in Latest Ace Rankings?
Since last making the playoffs in 2021, there hasn’t been much for San Francisco Giants fans to get excited about with the on-field product.
The team has been painfully mediocre over the last three years, winning 80, 79 and 81 games respectively.
Inconsistencies have plagued the team, with them being incapable of getting every facet of the game clicking at the same time.
Scoring runs has been a struggle, but they have been able to remain competitive thanks to strong pitching efforts.
Leading the way in that regard is their somewhat unheralded ace, Logan Webb.
He isn’t the first name that comes to mind when people are discussing the best starting pitchers in baseball. But he should be mentioned amongst those players since he is as reliable of a front end starter as there is in the sport.
Webb isn’t blowing opponents away with a triple digit mph fastball with a career K/9 of 8.1. He excels at locating his pitches, with a 2.1 BB/9 ratio in his career, and limiting damaging contact with a 1.7% home run rate that is nearly half the league average of 3.2%.
What truly separates the Giants star from his peers is his durability.
The best ability for a pitcher is availability, and he comes through in that regard.
Webb led the Major Leagues with 33 starts made and 841 batters faced in 2024, while pacing the National League with 204.2 innings pitched. He led all of baseball with 216 innings pitched in 2023 across his 33 starts.
He has three consecutive years of making at least 32 starts, and he doesn't just eating innings. He is pitching effectively and producing at the top of the San Francisco rotation.
Given his track record, it should come as no surprise that he is viewed highly the staring pitching rankings shared by The Athletic (subscription required).
"In a shallow era, Webb goes deep. He turns pejoratives into compliments — a 'quality innings eater,' one scout called him. Another summed him up as a pitcher providing 'above-average performance with excellent durability,'" they shared.
The Athletic placed him at No. 13 on the list, falling into the tier of “The Doorstep Knockers” when it comes to being aces of the sport.
He made his first All-Star team in 2024 and has been on the NL Cy Young Award ballot for three years in a row, finishing 11th in 2022, second in 2023 and sixth this past season.
In 855.1 career innings he has a 3.42 ERA and 770 strikeouts compared to only 204 walks.
Only 28 years old, he is just hitting the prime of his career.
Webb is someone who will start garnering more attention once the team begins performing at a higher level and winning more games.