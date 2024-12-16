San Francisco Giants’ Logan Webb is MLB’s Workhorse Past Three Years
In baseball most teams hope their starting pitchers can go at least six innings. Then, the bullpen comes on to get the final nine outs.
With the San Francisco Giants, they have one of the most durable starters in the game in Logan Webb. In fact Webb is so durable and it's so capable of getting deep into games that no pitcher in baseball has thrown more innings than him the past three seasons.
The Giants touted that fact on social media this weekend. Even with the rumored pursuit of Corbin Burnes in free agency, San Francisco was quick to remind everyone that they have one of the game’s top pitchers already under contract.
In the modern game, 613 innings qualifies as a workhorse type of workload. The contrast is interesting in San Francisco given that the team has made openers and bullpen games, at times, a work of art or disaster, depending on your point of view.
But, nearly every fifth day, Webb takes the baseball and pitches well into the game.
In fact, he’s led the Majors in innings pitched each of the last two seasons, with 204.2 last season and 216 innings in 2023. He threw 192.1 innings in 2022, which at the time was a career high.
He’s taken at least 32 starts each of those seasons. He also pitches nearly seven innings per start, on average.
In 98 games the past three seasons, Webb is 39-32 with a 1.40 WAR and a 3.22 ERA. He has thrown three complete games and two shutouts. He has struck out 529 and walked 130.
His durability and pitching quality has been recognized each of the last three seasons. He made his first All-Star Game appearance in July and was sixth in National League Cy Young voting. He went 13-10 with a 3.47 ERA.
In 2022 he went 11-13 with a 3.25 ERA but still finished second in Cy Young voting and 17th in NL MVP voting.
In 2021 he was 11th in Cy Young voting after he went 15-9 with a 2.90 ERA, which turned out to be breakthrough season.
After making his MLB debut in 2019, he is 55-42 with a 3.42 ERA and a career WAR of 17.5. He has 770 strikeouts and 204 walks.
Best of all for San Francisco, it did the smart thing in 2024 and signed him to a five-year, $90 million deal to help him get through this arbitration seasons. He’s lined up through 2028.
That financial flexibility could help the Giants land Burnes and, in doing so, create one of the most durable 1-2 punches in baseball.