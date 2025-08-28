Justin Verlander Has Giants Legend Gaylord Perry in Sights on MLB Strikeout List
Justin Verlander finally won his first game of the season at Oracle Park on Tuesday when the San Francisco Giants faced the Chicago Cubs.
Verlander (2-10, 4.47) pitched six innings, as he gave up seven hits, two earned runs, two walks and five strikeouts in the game. It was his 23rd start of the season and he now has 104 strikeouts this season. It was another link in his career, one that will take him to the Baseball Hall of Fame one day.
The win improved Verlander to 264-157 for his career with three American League Cy Young awards, the AL rookie of the year award, an AL most valuable player award, nine All-Star game appearances, two World Series rings, two ERA titles and pitching’s triple crown.
Verlander is now in ninth place on the all-time MLB strikeout list — and now has a San Francisco Giants legend in his sights for eighth place, Gaylord Perry. Verlander is now just 15 strikeouts away from passing Perry’s 3,534 career punchouts.
Justin Verlander Passes Walter Johnson
Verlander recently passed Walter Johnson for ninth on the all-time strikeouts list with 3,520 strikeouts. His milestone came just a couple of weeks after he became the 10th pitcher in Major League history to strike out 3,500 hitters. Johnson ended his career with 3,509 strikeouts
Johnson was part of the first Baseball Hall of Fame class in 1936, which included Ty Cobb, Christy Mathewson, Babe Ruth and Honus Wagner. Johnson went 417-279 in 21 MLB seasons from 1907-27, all with the Washington Senators. He was named the 1913 and 1924 NL MVP. At the time he played, there was no Cy Young award. Johnson is second on the all-time wins list for pitchers behind Young, who won 511 games.
Now Verlander is behind only Nolan Ryan (5,714), Randy Johnson (4,875), Roger Clemens (4,672), Steve Carlton (4,136), Bert Blyleven (3,701), Tom Seaver (3,640), Don Sutton (3,574) and Perry on the all-time list.
Gaylord Perry’s Legendary Career
Perry played 22 Major League seasons from 1962-83 and he broke in with the San Francisco Giants. The Gaffney, S.C., native went to Campbell University and was signed by the Giants for $90,000 in 1958. Back then, there was no Major League Baseball draft.
The eventual Baseball Hall of Fame selection spent 10 seasons with the Giants, the most of his career. He became a vagabond after he left the Giants and played for seven more teams. He finished his career with a record of 314-265 with a 3.11 ERA. He was a five-time All-Star, became the first pitcher to win the Cy Young award in both leagues and finished in MVP voting five times.
With San Francisco (1962-71), he went 134-109 with a 2.96 ERA with 1,606 strikeouts. He earned two of his All-Star Game bids with the Giants and finished as high as second in NL Cy Young voting in 1970. That season he went 23-13 with a 3.20 ERA, with a Major League high 41 starts and 328.2 innings. Perry passed away in 2022 at 84 years old.