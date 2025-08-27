Giants 2026 MLB Schedule Breakdown: Opening Day, Road Trips, Homestands
The San Francisco Giants will open the 2026 MLB regular season at home against the New York Yankees on March 25, a game that will serve as the overall opener for the season.
MLB released the entire regular season schedule on Tuesday, giving fans a glimpse of the 81 home and road games the Giants will face next season. San Francisco will face its usual National League West opponents, along with two series each against the rest of the National League’s 10 teams.
In addition, the Giants will face all 15 American League teams in three-game series, half of which will be at Oracle Park. That includes their six games with their interleague rival, the Athletics.
Here is a look at the schedule highlights. Times and television designations will be announced later. The schedule for the Giants starts on March 25 and ends on Sept. 27.
Opening Day, Season Finale
The honor of opening the entire season means that the Giants’ matchup with the Yankees on Wednesday, March 25, will be a prime-time game on a major network to be selected later. After an off day the following day, the Giants wrap up the three-game series with contests on March 27 and 28, followed by a rare Sunday off day before heading out on a road trip.
The Giants will open the road portion of the schedule down the California coast against The San Diego Padres on March 30. After that three-game series, the Giants return home for a six-game homestand that starts on April 2 against the New York Mets and the Philadelphia Phillies. The Giants also end the season at home with a six-game homestand that wraps up against the Los Angeles Dodgers from Sept. 25-27.
Longest Homestand
San Francisco has a forgiving schedule to start the season, as the Giants will play nine of their first 12 games of the campaign at Oracle Park. But it does not represent the team’s longest homestand of 2026.
The Giants will host a nine-game homestand from Aug. 7-16 that features one off day. The stand begins on Aug. 7 against the Detroit Tigers, followed by the Houston Astros for a three-game series. After an off day on Aug. 13, the Giants wrap up the homestand with a three-game series against the Rockies that ends on Aug. 16.
Longest Road Trip
The Giants must pay back that long stretch at home with a road trip in the middle of April, as they face a nine-game trip from April 10-19. The trip begins in Baltimore with a three-game series against the Orioles. After an off day on April 13, they head to Cincinnati for a three-game series with the Reds, followed by a three-game series with the Washington Nationals.
But the longest trip keeps the Giants on the west coast for 10 games in 10 days from May 11-20. The trip starts with a four-game series against their arch-rival, the Los Angeles Dodgers, followed by a three-game series with the Athletics in Sacramento and then a three-game series with the Arizona Diamondbacks.
Division Games
Including the start of their three-game series with San Diego on March 30, the Giants play six divisional games by the end of April, with the other three against the Dodgers. In May things pick up, as San Francisco has 16 divisional games, including six against Arizona, four against the Dodgers, three against the Padres and three against the Colorado Rockies. June brings two games against Arizona.
In July, the Giants wrap up a series with Arizona, then face Colorado for seven games and San Diego for two games for a total of 10 games. August has San Francisco facing eight division games — four against Arizona, three against Colorado and one against San Diego. In September, the Giants face the Dodgers six times and the Padres three times.
Holidays
The Giants will host the Pittsburgh Pirates for Mothers’ Day on Sunday, May 10. San Francisco will host Arizona for Memorial Day on Monday, May 25. The Giants will be at Miami for Father’s Day on Sunday, June 21. The Giants will be at Colorado for the Fourth of July. San Francisco will host St. Louis for Labor Day on Sept. 7.