Will Power-Hitting Prodigy Bryce Eldridge be the Savior of the San Francisco Giants?
Somewhere just off the San Francisco horizon, there's a very big hitter waiting to blast balls into the Bay. He stands 6'7" tall and swings a mean stick, one that is almost tailor-made for Oracle Park. And he's on a fast track to his Major League debut with the Giants.
Number-one prospect Bryce Eldridge, who is currently tearing it up with the Triple-A Sacramento River Cats, is knocking on the team's door. This 20-year-old version of Paul Bunyan has belted 22 home runs and has 82 RBI while playing over three different Minor League levels this season.
While his batting average is only .255, many scouts and media members believe that stat will even itself out, as Eldridge is seen as a multi-tooled player and potential franchise player. And the power-hitting prodigy has been rather precocious regarding his prospective promotion. He feels like his play will do all the talking when it comes time for the Giants to make that decision
"I wanna earn my way up [to the majors] and force their hand," Eldridge has said. "I don't want to sit around in the minors. I want to be able to make an impact on the big league team and on the city as soon as possible."
Bryce Eldridge looks like a Future Franchise Player
While many may scoff at the hype surrounding Eldridge, many within the organization (and scouts all around the game) agree the he's only scratched the surface of his massive potential. With the Giants floundering this season and not likely to make the playoffs, many in the fan base have been clamoring for the slugger to be promoted when rosters expand on Sept 1.
However, San Francisco's President of Baseball Operations, Buster Posey, says that the franchise isn't looking to call up Eldridge. He has stressed that he wants the first baseman to get in his regular reps with Sacramento.
“I’d say most likely not,” Posey told the San Francisco Standard. “We want him to just get that consistent play. And we want him, when his time does come, to feel like we’re putting him in the best position to hit the ground running.”
So, it appears the speculation that San Francisco's fans have had regarding Eldridge will continue through the Hot Stove League this winter. And when he finally steps on the field at Oracle Park? It may very well signal a new era for the franchise, led by a once-in-a-generation player.