Giants Named Top Landing Spot in a Trade for Orioles Former All-Star
The San Francisco Giants have a lot of work to do this offseason to get their roster to a point where they can compete for a playoff spot.
Their hot start this year fizzled out rather quickly despite some big moves being made by their president of baseball operations, Buster Posey. Knowing his team needed more offensive punch, he went out and acquired Rafael Devers in a shocking blockbuster trade from the Boston Red Sox. Unfortunately, things have not panned out yet.
Since adding Devers to their team, the Giants have the worst record in baseball. Meanwhile, the Red Sox's production has taken off, having the third-best record. Despite his production slipping, the team’s lack of success isn’t solely on their newest sluggers’ shoulders. Other players are struggling to produce, both in the lineup and on the mound.
Giants Might Have To Move On From Patrick Bailey
The rest of the 2025 season will likely be used to figure out who is going to be part of the core moving forward. One of the players who is going to be under the microscope is catcher Patrick Bailey. He needs to start showing something at the plate; otherwise, the team has to start looking elsewhere.
His impact is as elite as it gets defensively. A +19 Fielding Run Value is in the 100th percentile. He is above-average in every catching metric shared on Baseball Savant. But all of that work is undone because he is on the opposite end of the spectrum with his offensive game.
Despite those incredible numbers, Bailey is a negative player. His -19 Batting Run Value is in the first percentile. A -2 Baserunning Run Value isn’t much better in the 19th percentile. If improvements aren’t shown, something will have to give.
Giants Named Best Landing Spot For Adley Rutschman
That something could certainly be a trade. One player to keep an eye on is Adley Rutschman of the Baltimore Orioles. Rumors are swirling that he could be placed on the trade block this winter and Zachary D. Rymer of Bleacher Report believes San Francisco is the No. 1 fit for him in a trade.
Bailey’s offensive production has worsened each year he has been with the Giants. He has a .615 OPS and 76 OPS in his career. Even at his worst this season, Rutschman has an OPS of .684 and OPS+ of 91. As a Big Leaguer, he sits at .758 and 116.
Not afraid to make a splash acquisition, Posey would love to find a more impactful player behind the plate. As a former catcher, he knows how important the position is to a team finding success on the field. Bailey has the defensive side of things figured out, but his offensive shortcomings are hard to overcome.
Rutschman has already reached All-Star status in his career. A change of scenery could do him some good. Joining a lineup that already features Devers, Matt Chapman, Willy Adames and Heliot Ramos could do wonders. An above-average defender himself, it is easy for San Francisco fans to envision the offensive upgrade he would provide being enough to help get this lineup on track.