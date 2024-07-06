Logan Webb Believes San Francisco Giants Are Getting ‘Closer to Our Full Potential'
The San Francisco Giants are 7-3 in their last 10 games and look to finally be figuring it out after one of the worst starts in franchise history. Expectations were high entering the season, and rightfully so after the offseason the front office put together, but injuries and bad play led to the Giants struggling in ways no one expected.
With reinforcements coming off the injury list in the foreseeable future, there's a good chance that fans start to see how good this team could truly be.
In fact, superstar right-handed pitcher Logan Webb knows what this team can do. He told Andrew Baggarly of The Athletic just how excited he is for the potential of this ball club.
“Heck yeah, I’m excited,” Webb said. “I think we’re starting to get closer to our full potential. It’s how we expected it to look early on. I’m just excited that there are so many special arms on this team.”
If it weren't for what Webb has done on the bump this year, San Francisco would find themselves in a much worse position. Instead, the California native has helped keep them afloat, as the Giants are just 3.0 games out for the third Wild Card spot.
Plenty of the excitement is about Blake Snell returning. While he's been one of the worst pitchers in baseball in his six starts, it's tough to judge the left-hander. He's dealt with injuries, didn't have a Spring Training, and other family matters.
Still, his 9.51 ERA and 1.94 WHIP were inexcusable, and he needs to be better for San Francisco to be the team they're looking to be. He's a strong competitor, and understood how he pitched wasn't acceptable.
In a recent rehab outing, he posted nine strikeouts in five hitless innings, a very promising sign with his return looming large.
Manager Bob Melvin spoke about what it'll mean to the team to get him back.
“It’s very exciting,” Melvin said of Snell. “Look, I’ve seen it firsthand. When he pitches well, it’s really good and it’s a day you look forward to. … He’s here for a reason, and this feels like the first time we’ll get him back when he’s really in good form.”
Melvin is talking about the Snell of 2023, who posted a 2.25 ERA and 1.19 ERA. Only a year removed, that's definitely still in there.
Hopefully, that'll be the case when the Giants get him back soon.