San Francisco Giants Skipper is 'Uncomfortable' with Current Pitching Setup
The San Francisco Giants have been one of the teams most affected by injuries throughout the year.
Multiple star players and contributors have spent time on the injured list at separate moments this season, sparking a bunch of roster turnover that has made it difficult for them to get into a rhythm.
It's one of the reasons why they are six games below .500 and three behind the final Wild Card spot in the National League.
Coming into the year, the Giants didn't expect that to be the case.
They signed reigning National League Cy Young winner Blake Snell to be their ace alongside Logan Webb, putting those two at the top of a rotation that was set to feature some promising arms. But with Snell's continued absences that have come from his injuries, San Francisco has been forced to throw different players out on the mound.
This has resulted in an increased workload for their bullpen, prompting manager Bob Melvin to feel "uncomfortable" about their current situation.
"It's been a lot. We have some guys with extreme workloads at this point ... We've got to find a way, even in games that we're ahead, to take a little bit off their plate ... It's three of them that are in the top 10 (in appearances) that makes things feel uncomfortable," he said according to Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area.
Tyler Rogers leads the MLB in appearances with 39. Ryan Walker is tied for second with 38. They have five guys who have appeared in 30 or more games and it's not even the All-Star break yet.
Melvin is rightly concerned.
The Giants will be getting back reinforcements at some point, but it might be too late based on the ever-changing landscape of the NL Wild Card race.
They can't afford to keep losing games or else they could find themselves too far back by the time Snell, Robbie Ray, Kyle Harrison, and even Alex Cobb make their returns to the Major League mound.
Hopefully Snell will be the first one who arrives to this rotation as he just completed a rehab start with their Triple-A affiliate, but based on the way that went, there's a chance he could need another one before the Giants activate him.
All that being said, there is very little Melvin can do at the moment.
Maybe San Francisco decides to promote some of their top prospect arms in the minors to see what they can give them as they go through this prolonged stretch of injuries, but if those players aren't ready to contribute, that would hurt their chances of getting into the playoffs.